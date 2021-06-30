WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, June 30

Consider this a public service announcement: This is the final day in June, which is Dairy Month. Do your part in the Dairy State and eat your ice cream!

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is open today, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits, featuring paintings by Patricia Melekus, stoneware by Melissa Muller, works by the Whitewater Arts Alliance and a solo show by local area artist Betty Kidera. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.

Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is. The city’s band will be performing a patriotic-themed concert on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street. The pre-concert music starts at 6 p.m. with the Dave Braun Trio, performing jazz. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell.

