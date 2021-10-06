WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 6

It’s also Badger Day, which celebrates the animal. But we prefer to instead applaud our own Bucky Badger, still the coolest mascot in the world of college sports. After Saturday’s loss to Michigan, Bucky needs all the love we can send him!

It’s supposed to be pleasant weather today, so why not head out in search of some fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!