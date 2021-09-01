WATCH NOW: Today's events for Wednesday, Sept. 1

It’s Letter Writing Day, so get out a pen and paper and start writing. Grandma hasn’t heard from you in ages!

This week is your final chance this summer to catch an Aquanuts Water Show in Twin Lakes.The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. today and Saturday in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.

Summerfest opens its first (of three) weekend on Thursday, but the fun starts tonight with the first Wednesday Kickoff Concert, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Note: A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend the festival. For more information, go online to Summerfest.com.

There are still spots remaining for two Kenosha Library programs today:

The Umbrella Challenge is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Kids ages 5 to 9 will test ordinary household items to find out which ones can be used to make the ultimate umbrella.

At the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, a “We Love Clifford” party is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Activities will “celebrate everybody’s favorite playful red pup with all kinds of dog-themed games and activities.” Admission for both of these programs is free. Registration is required. Call 262-564-6150 or log on at https://www.mykpl.info/events

