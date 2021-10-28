WATCH NOW: Tommy Thompson helps UW-Parkside celebrate 70% vaccination mark

Twelve of the 13 UW-System schools now have hit the mark, with just UW-Platteville below the threshold. The most current online information lists Platteville at 54% of students who are fully vaccinated.

The deadline, which was extended by two weeks, is Sunday.

Thompson said the idea for the campaign was first met with skepticism, but he was confident that each of the System schools would push the importance along to the students.

"The chancellors are very, very competitive," he said. "They don't like to lose. When we (first) looked at it, Parkside was way down and close to the bottom. She (Ford) is an outstanding chancellor, very dedicated and would never settle for being down in the bottom quartile.

"I knew when she saw that, she would get everybody energized, and she did. A great deal of credit goes to the team, but also a great deal of credit goes to this wonderful chancellor, the faculty and everybody," Thompson said.

The main goal, Thompson said, is public safety during the ongoing pandemic.

"It's the right thing to do, and at the same time, it's an educational tool because we can teach about vaccines and about viruses," he said. "It's just a win-win-win situation."