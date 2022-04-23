WATCH NOW: Town Hall gathering in Kenosha Saturday focuses on safe, trauma-free schools

Area residents came together Saturday in a Kenosha town hall meeting on how to create “safe, trauma-free schools” locally.

The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition hosted the event, organizing it in the aftermath of an incident last month in which a Kenosha police officer, working off-duty as a school safety officer, restrained a 12-year-old girl, and in doing so placed his knee on the back of her neck.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look at the incident at the request of Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen, according to news reports. The FBI will determine if there were any civil rights violations.

In March, videos began circulating of Shawn Guetschow, 37, an off-duty Kenosha Police officer employed by Kenosha Unified as a security officer, kneeling on the back of the neck of a 12-year-old Black girl. Guetschow, who is white, had intervened in a fight between two students before using the restraining move. He has resigned from his post with Kenosha Unified, and has been working a desk position with the police department while the case is investigated.

Organizers of Saturday’s town hall, which was open to the community, said it was meant to start conversations about how KUSD can address student behavior more meaningfully and safely.

More than two dozen residents attended the 90-minute gathering Saturday at the Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., which opened with a brief presentation about current security personnel and training in the Kenosha Unified School District. Attendees were then broken into discussion groups, and shared their group discussion at the end of the meeting.

Kendra Koeppen Mulwana, the lead organizer for the town hall, said the event wasn’t meant to be overly controversial or polarizing, but rather “solutions-based.”

“It’s not the goal of today, we’re trying to educate people about the systems in place,” Koeppen Mulwana said. “Regardless of who you are, we all agree our students are not getting the education they deserve.”

Tanya McLean, director of Leaders of Kenosha and a member of the coalition, said she was looking forward to more such town halls.

“A lot of really great ideas and suggestions came out of this,” McLean said. “These difficult conversations have to happen.”

At the end of the event, Koeppen Mulwana asked attendees to consider signing their petition calling for various changes to KUSD’s security policies, including requiring all Kenosha Police officers in local schools undergo mandatory Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training and increasing mental health support in Wisconsin schools. The petition can be seen at https://chng.it/bRfgdKmZ.

Attendees were also invited to speak at the Kenosha Unified School Board meeting on Monday night.

