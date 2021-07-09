WATCH NOW: Town of Paris partners with e-vergent for million dollar broadband grant

“I worry that some of these proposals are not going to be fully thought out, that there’s going to be mistakes made,” Holloway said.

The board and e-vergent leaders also made preliminary negotiations on a shared revenue system to help reimburse the town for the $2.5 million over time.

Town Board Supervisor Ken Monson said he wanted to continue working with e-vergent, and voiced his frustration over past efforts to partner with other internet providers that ultimately fell through.

“I want to stay the course,” Monson said, “e-vergent has stuck with us throughout this process. I’m not going to sit here and bad mouth companies like Spectrum, but they had their chance.”

Fellow Supervisor Ron Buttke also spoke positively about working with e-vergent.

“They’ve got great customer service, I think we’ve gone a long way with them. I think that they’ve stepped up when we’ve asked them.”

Long, drawn-out ordeal

According to Holloway, efforts to upgrade the town’s internet infrastructure had been going on for years with little success.