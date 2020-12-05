Watch Now: Trees of Parade continues through Sunday in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES -- A re-imagined, “mini” Trees on Parade holiday shopping vendor fair opened Friday and runs through Sunday in Twin Lakes.

The annual event, hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, was initially cancelled when its usual location was not available due to Covid-19 restrictions. Upon learning of the cancellation, Mike Pusateri, co-owner of Trader Brothers, 405 N. Lake St., opened what space was available his business for a scaled-back version of the three-day event.

Maryilyn Trongeau, director of the TLACBA, said Pusateri not only offered to hold the community tree decorating contest at his mini mall, he opened space for vendors.

The event, which preceded a holiday parade and tree lighting, continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

To allow for increased social distancing for those who want to see the trees and because of limited parking, the tree contest will run through Dec. 13. This will give people plenty of time to vote for their favorite tree, Trongeau said.

Erin Saunders, who is selling Pink Zebra soft, soy wax melts at the event, also participated in an outdoor market held in Twin Lakes last weekend.