Watch Now: Trees of Parade continues through Sunday in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES -- A re-imagined, “mini” Trees on Parade holiday shopping vendor fair opened Friday and runs through Sunday in Twin Lakes.
The annual event, hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, was initially cancelled when its usual location was not available due to Covid-19 restrictions. Upon learning of the cancellation, Mike Pusateri, co-owner of Trader Brothers, 405 N. Lake St., opened what space was available his business for a scaled-back version of the three-day event.
Maryilyn Trongeau, director of the TLACBA, said Pusateri not only offered to hold the community tree decorating contest at his mini mall, he opened space for vendors.
The event, which preceded a holiday parade and tree lighting, continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
To allow for increased social distancing for those who want to see the trees and because of limited parking, the tree contest will run through Dec. 13. This will give people plenty of time to vote for their favorite tree, Trongeau said.
Erin Saunders, who is selling Pink Zebra soft, soy wax melts at the event, also participated in an outdoor market held in Twin Lakes last weekend.
"It's brought the community together," Saunders said of the recent events.
Oak Alley Farm and Wild Violet are also among the vendors at Trader Brothers for the event.
Mary Anderson said the goat milk lotions and soaps at the Oak Alley Farm booth are locally made. Anderson’s daughter Amanda Pauloni, a Kenosha County 4-H goat project leader, owns the goat farm on Highway 50 and also sells online at www.oakalleyfarmgoats.com/.
Rob Steier, of Caledonia, also uses locally-sourced products to make his jams, fruit butters, apple and pasta sauces, salsas, relishes and pie fillings in a commercial kitchen in Burlington.
“We started our company in March after making products for family and friends,” Steier said, adding he grills and smokes the vegetables he uses in his sauces and salsas.
Steier and his wife Kim are now offering gift boxes. Their products can be shipped nationwide and they offer free local delivery, he said. Their products are also available online at https://wildvioletmarket.com/.
