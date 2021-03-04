WATCH NOW: Tremper graduate takes his barbershop mobile

With nothing but time on his hands during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2012 Tremper graduate Mitch Thomas did plenty of thinking.
And then he came up with an usual way to reinvent himself.
Having already established himself in the area as a barber, Thomas, 27, already had built a loyal clientele — then the pandemic put everything on hold when the business world ground to a standstill.
But that didn’t last long when his idea was born. Instead of having a building to serve his customers, Thomas decided to hit the road.
Literally.
Thomas officially began his new venture on Jan. 9 with the Blacktop Barbershop, and from modest beginnings he’s definitely starting to find his niche.
The lifelong Kenosha resident parked his former party bus that he bought in Milwaukee at the Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave., on Thursday, where he gave customers a fresh haircut while they enjoyed a movie on the in-house DVD player and a cold bottle of water.
Thomas plans to return to the museum again Friday.
The 13-passenger bus has all the amenities of a regular barbershop, except when Thomas is done for the day, he doesn’t have to lock the doors — he just drives off the lot.
Finding a way to not only help himself but to provide a valuable service is definitely a win-win, he said.
“With the times that we’re in this last year-and-a-half, I feel like a sense of community is bigger than ever,” Thomas said. “Any way you can innovate to help a community or help yourself in business, I think you just have to do that. When times change, you have change with them. You can’t just sit down and cry. You have to fight back.
“... Our city has been through so much. We live in a great city. This past year, a lot of people came at us. We just have to be strong. I love my city. Anything I can do to help it, (I will).”
Thomas said he used the time away during the stay-at-home orders to do plenty of deep thinking about his future.
“I always drive Downtown here to just kind of sit and think,” he said. “Just the word ‘innovate’ came to my head, and I was like, ‘How do you innovate barbering? It’s been around forever.’
“... It was like an epiphany. I let it slide for a few months and came back to it. I kind of took a leap of faith with it, and this is what came from it.”
Thomas almost had a completely different career path that didn’t include being a barber after a shoulder injury and two surgeries sidelined his baseball career at Muscatine Community College in Iowa.
“I was going to give up on barbering altogether,” he said. “Every part of the way was very challenging.”
Customers, friends
One of Thomas’ early customers Thursday was longtime best friend Ryan Kehl, who said he couldn’t be any more excited for Thomas and the business he’s building.
“I couldn’t be more happy for him,” Kehl said. “He put everything into this. Just seeing the payoff and the exposure he’s getting, seeing everybody join into the hype of it all, it’s the coolest thing I’ve seen for him. I’m proud of him.”
Kehl said he didn’t necessarily feel uncomfortable using a regular barbershop during the pandemic, but he finds the smaller area with just himself and Thomas to be a better alternative.
“I think it’s more comfortable here,” Kehl said. “I don’t know if it’s uncomfortable being in a barbershop, but I think it’s more comfortable being one-on-one. You don’t want to bring anything into your family. You just never know. Going anywhere, you never know.”
Ty Haarsma, who recently moved from Racine to Kenosha, said he was a former customer of Thomas when he worked at the Barbershop for Men in Racine.
He wasn’t about to lose touch with his barber, now good friend, when he began his new business.
“I’ve been following Mitch for about three years now from three different shops,” Haarsma said. “I met him in Racine when he was at his first barbershop there. We just connected. He’s more than just my barber. He’s one of my best friends here.
“I found out one day he wasn’t at the barbershop, so I just tracked him down and have been with him ever since. He’s a great guy. He’s going to do big things with this barbershop. I’m proud of him.”
Haarsma said the unusual setup has many fun alternatives that could continue to grow for both Thomas and his customers.
“It’s unusual for sure, but I think it’s going to be a hit,” Haarsma said. “I think it already is, especially here in Kenosha. There’s so many spots (to set up), like where we are now (at the museum). Here in the summer, by the lake getting a haircut? Awesome.”
While the vast majority of his current clientele are males, Thomas — who gives shaves with a straight razor — said if women came to him for a haircut, he’d definitely give it a try, even if that skill isn’t exactly in his wheelhouse.
For the moment, he does list his mother and grandmother as clients, however.
“I kind of stick to old-school barbering,” Thomas said.
Changing locations
Thomas said he moves his location around the area and has already had stops at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., in Pleasant Prairie and earlier this week visited the Frank Boucher Dealership in Racine.
The locations change often, and updates where the Blacktop Barbershop can be found on his Facebook and Instagram pages, along with his website at blacktopbarbershop.com. Appointments can be made by calling him at 262-818-6260.
Thomas also recently visited the Shalom Center in Kenosha, where he did about 15 haircuts — but he was quick to add, that venture wasn’t at all about seeking publicity.
He did those because he knows the struggles of life.
“I’ve had a lot of hard times in my life,” Thomas said. “I’m grateful to still be in the position I’m in. I feel like I want to give back, and that was a form of doing it. I was just driving (the bus) and saw the Shalom Center. I ran into a couple homeless people, and just talking to them made me realize I wanted to go do that.
“I didn’t even put pictures on social media, because when you do something good, you shouldn’t want recognition for it. ... Just doing that and helping out the less fortunate reminds you that no matter what’s happening in the world or your city, you’re still super blessed to even have a roof over your head or your next meal.”
Looking ahead
As for the future?
Thomas already is thinking of ways to branch out, including a possible expansion down the road using space in the back of the bus, provided that opportunity presents itself.
“When it gets a little bit back to normal (after COVID), I can do that,” he said. “For right now, I just have to grind and make myself do well.”
However he does it, though, Thomas loves what he’s doing and has no plans of stopping.
“Until the wheels fall off,” Thomas said. “We’ll see where it goes in the future. I definitely could see it becoming a trend. Post-COVID, just the fact that you can reach more land and ground (is a benefit). I’ve been able to go to Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha and Racine.
“It’s just a one-man shop, but the proximity and being more convenient, I think everybody wins.”