WATCH NOW: Tremper graduate takes his barbershop mobile

Finding a way to not only help himself but to provide a valuable service is definitely a win-win, he said.

“With the times that we’re in this last year-and-a-half, I feel like a sense of community is bigger than ever,” Thomas said. “Any way you can innovate to help a community or help yourself in business, I think you just have to do that. When times change, you have change with them. You can’t just sit down and cry. You have to fight back.

“... Our city has been through so much. We live in a great city. This past year, a lot of people came at us. We just have to be strong. I love my city. Anything I can do to help it, (I will).”

Thomas said he used the time away during the stay-at-home orders to do plenty of deep thinking about his future.

“I always drive Downtown here to just kind of sit and think,” he said. “Just the word ‘innovate’ came to my head, and I was like, ‘How do you innovate barbering? It’s been around forever.’

“... It was like an epiphany. I let it slide for a few months and came back to it. I kind of took a leap of faith with it, and this is what came from it.”