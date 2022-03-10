WATCH NOW: Tremper High hosts 40th annual blood drive with hundreds of donors

The numbers are impressive: 700 blood donors, 80 student volunteers, 80 blood staff, 30 blood donation stations, 40 years.

They have earned Tremper High School the distinction of hosting the largest student-led blood donation event in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Tremper, along with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosted the school’s 40th annual blood drive, and the first to be held at the school since 2020. Tremper High School held a blood drive in 2021, but due to health concerns during the pandemic, it took place at five non-school locations.

“It didn’t really feel like (a Tremper drive) since we weren’t here at the high school,” said Versiti site supervisor Adam Rodriguez

By 9 a.m. Thursday 700 donors had pre-registered to donate blood, according to Todd Hardy, Tremper dean of students, a student government adviser and blood drive coordinator.

Following check-in, donors were given a light snack of water and pretzels then ushered to one of the 30 blood draw stations. Following their donation each donor was offered a light meal before going home.

Rodriguez noted that, from check-in to check-out, the entire donation process took 30 to 45 minutes, depending on whether donors filled out their pre-screening health forms online.

Donor pool

Participating in Thursday’s drive were students, staff, faculty and previous community donors contacted by Versiti.

Thursday’s registrations were around 70 percent of what the blood drive normally gets, Hardy said. “We usually run about 1,000 but I think for having (the drive) shut down I think we’ve come back really well.”

To keep things moving throughout the day Versiti set up the 30 blood draw stations in three areas of the school gym. “All told we have about 80 staff here, some who came from as far away as La Crosse and Illinois,” Rodriguez said.

Student volunteers

Supporting the blood drive were 80 student volunteers, all members of Tremper’s student government.

“At least 60 of them will be working from 6:30 a.m. to to 8 p.m. tonight,” Hardy said at the event.

For Ben Wajerski, a junior, it was the second time assisting a Tremper blood drive. The first was on March 13, 2020, on the brink of the pandemic.

“While the drive was going on we were getting a lot of notifications about (things) closing. I worked the entire day, until 7 or 8 p.m. We all said goodbye but then it turned out to be the last day of school before the lockdown. It was crazy.”

This year, in addition to acting as a “floating volunteer,” Wajerski helped collect food donations to serve those who donated blood.

Several local businesses and restaurants donated food for the event. “We can’t express enough gratitude for that,” he said.

“Food’s a very important part of blood donation,” he said. “People are supposed to eat a lot of food and drink water the day before and this meal is a kind of a thank you.”

Donor comments

Tremper sophomore Andreas Gonzalez said he had heard about the blood drive from his older brother, a recent Tremper graduate. “I thought, ‘I don’t have a reason not to, so why not?’”

“I’ve always given blood,” said Pleasant Prairie resident Lucy Pearl. “This is my ninth or tenth time donating (at the Tremper blood drive). There are so many people in many situations who need blood and I know many who can’t donate for one reason or another.”

“It’s just one of those things you do if you like helping people,” Wajerski said. “I like seeing other people getting help if they need help, especially when it’s as serious as saving people’s lives.”

“It’s like, ‘I can go to school one day, or I can help people donate blood,’” he said. “I love school but this was an opportunity to do good in the community.”

First time volunteer Lucie Johnson, a sophomore, said she was excited about being part of the blood drive. “It’s what we do as a student government, we want to get involved.”

Versiti is grateful for the efforts of the student body and Kenosha community as well.

“Donations from the drive will support the 55-plus hospitals that Versiti serves in Wisconsin,” said Kristin Paltzer, public relations manager for Versiti. “One donation can save up to three lives, so the impact in significant!”

