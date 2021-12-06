WATCH NOW: Trolley Dogs event feeds community members for 8th year

For Kenoshan James Shehadeh, it truly was more blessed to give than receive as he and his staff at the Trolley Dogs restaurant, 5501 6th Ave., prepared food Sunday as part of their eighth annual meal giveaway.

The private event invited homeless, community members and others in need to enjoy their meal of choice. The meals were free, but tickets for the annual effort were distributed through the the Shalom Center, Salvation Army and the ELCA Outreach Center as a special treat to those in need.

“I’ve been doing this eight years as I want to help out people,” said Shehadeh. “We’re blessed. We need to help more.”

Charlie Hamilton, who had family working at the restaurant, couldn’t agree more. “I think it’s a nice thing to reach out to people,” he said.

Reaping the rewards

During this year’s two-hour event, Shehadeh and employees expected to serve meals to at least 800 ticket holders, about the same as in the 2020, pre-pandemic.

To Shehadeh’s wintertime staff of seven who were working on Sunday, it was well worth the effort to see people enjoying everything from Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, to gyros and, of course, lots of fries.

“A lot of people appreciate it,” Hamilton said. “The best part about it is the community.”

And though it results in some heavy foot traffic at times, the employees seemed to “relish” the work.

“I enjoy it,” said two-year employee Michelle Gristeau, who was taking care of orders at the window.

A special treat

Customers came in at a steady stream and equally enjoyed the chance to sit down and eat, or took their food to go. Among those were first-time visitors Grant Jackson and Judy Lourigan, who obtained tickets from the Salvation Army.

“It’s good and it cheers you up,” Lourigan said of the event. She decided to have a Chicago-style hot dog.

“It’s a good thing and it’s good food,” said Jackson, who ordered a hot dog and gyros. “I think we might just have to stop here for lunch one day.”

Karla McClendon also liked the fact that she could bring her three children for something to eat. “We come every year,” she said. “It’s good to bring my family out. I like the Chicago hot dogs and the Italian beef.”

Her older kids, daughter Jahlanna Southhall, 5, and her 7-year-old brother Jahmoni, also couldn’t wait to dig into their favorites: “Italian beef,” said Jahmoni.

Seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces was the best part of this, said Gristeau: “It’s seeing the people all come out from the community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0