WATCH NOW: Trombones featured at July 14 Kenosha Pops concert

Trombone. Choir.
Those two words aren’t normally associated with each other, but Bone Appetit is out to change that.
The group is made up of more than a dozen trombone players from Kenosha, Racine and places like Elkhorn and Chicago.
The trombone choir will be performing pre-concert music, starting at 6:15 p.m., before the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s July 14 performance.
John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir and is also the group’s arranger and conductor.
Bone Appetit will be playing a mixture of musical styles, including: “Achieved is a Glorious Work” by Franz Joseph Haydn, “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt, “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Harold Arlen, “Octagon” by Rich Woolworth and “Says Who” by group member John Nepper. Other players in the group are Tom Borkman, Frank Gualtieri, Brian Henry, Andy Kimmel, Jeff Lang, Chad Matulenko, Ryan Ringnalda, Jeff Rosendahl, Rick Simmons and Bob Trapp.
Bone Appetit has performed at a number of church services, the Elkhorn Food Truck Fair and at the Burlington Library. The group will be performing again at the Burlington Library at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
From Katy Perry to Gilbert and Sullivan
The Pops Band’s program will feature a wide range of pieces — from Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Firework” (making its Pops debut) to selections from “The Pirates of Penzance,” the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta.
“That piece was new to the Pops Band’s library in 2019, but it’s an 1880 arrangement of the music by John Philip Sousa,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.
Also on the program:
“We are the World,” the 1985 Michael Jackson/Lionel Richie song that raised funds to battle hunger in Africa.
The German military march “Alte Kameraden,” which Gall describes as “a nice stately European march” that has been in the Pops’ music library for several decades.
Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat.” Audience members should listen for a few special solo parts.
“Beauty and the Beast,” a medley of tunes by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the Disney animated film.
“On, Wisconsin” by W.T. Purdy. Sousa (him again!) “said this was the best college song he had ever heard,” Gall said of our state’s official song.
Master of Ceremonies Greg Berg is the featured soloist on “Embraceable You,” Warren Barker’s arrangement of the George and Ira Gershwin classic, and Cole Porter’s “Begin the Beguine.”
Porter composed the song during a 1935 Pacific cruise aboard Cunard’s ocean liner Franconia. It was introduced in the Broadway musical “Jubilee” and has since become a standard tune recorded by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley.
“Song forms are usually 16 measures long,” Gall said, “but this Cole Porter classic is 108 measures long, and the phrases don’t duplicate themselves. It’s still one of the longest popular songs ever written.”
Frank Germinaro, the band’s assistant conductor, is leading the band on Sousa’s “Washington Post March” and “Bunch O’ Bones.”
The band first played “Bones” on June 23, featuring its trombone section of Tom Frost, Emily Korecz, John Schoettler and Geoff Poole, but tonight it really is a bunch of bones — the trombone choir will be performing that piece with the band.
Gall is also conducting “Tara’s Theme” from the movie “Gone with the Wind.”
“We hope any rain will take a hint and be gone with the wind tonight,” Gall said. “We thank our hardy audience members who hung in with us last week, through the wet weather.”