WATCH NOW: Trombones featured at July 14 Kenosha Pops concert

Trombone. Choir.

Those two words aren’t normally associated with each other, but Bone Appetit is out to change that.

The group is made up of more than a dozen trombone players from Kenosha, Racine and places like Elkhorn and Chicago.

The trombone choir will be performing pre-concert music, starting at 6:15 p.m., before the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s July 14 performance.

John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir and is also the group’s arranger and conductor.

Bone Appetit will be playing a mixture of musical styles, including: “Achieved is a Glorious Work” by Franz Joseph Haydn, “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt, “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Harold Arlen, “Octagon” by Rich Woolworth and “Says Who” by group member John Nepper. Other players in the group are Tom Borkman, Frank Gualtieri, Brian Henry, Andy Kimmel, Jeff Lang, Chad Matulenko, Ryan Ringnalda, Jeff Rosendahl, Rick Simmons and Bob Trapp.

Bone Appetit has performed at a number of church services, the Elkhorn Food Truck Fair and at the Burlington Library. The group will be performing again at the Burlington Library at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.

