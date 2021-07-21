WATCH NOW: Trombones, women's suffrage featured at July 21 Kenosha Pops concert

It will be a busy night on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s performance featuring a celebration of women’s suffrage — the battle women fought to gain the right to vote.

The program starts early, with 6:15 p.m. pre-concert music by a trombone choir.

The Pops Band starts at 7 p.m. and will feature guest vocalist Melissa Cardamone, performing traditional songs from the suffrage movement, said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.

Cardamone — a staff pianist at Carthage College and a frequent performer as a soprano with professional companies — will be singing “Glory, Glory Hallelujah” (“Battle Hymn of the Republic”), “Auld Lang Syne” and “Marching Through Georgia.”

“The activists would take existing songs and change the lyrics to relate to the suffrage movement,” Gall said.

Cardamone is also singing a tune Gall jokingly refers to as “a great women’s suffrage anthem” — “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.” “We wanted to give her something more contemporary to sing,” Gall said. “She does a beautiful performance of the song.”