WATCH NOW: Trombones, women's suffrage featured at July 21 Kenosha Pops concert

It will be a busy night on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s performance featuring a celebration of women’s suffrage — the battle women fought to gain the right to vote.
The program starts early, with 6:15 p.m. pre-concert music by a trombone choir.
The Pops Band starts at 7 p.m. and will feature guest vocalist Melissa Cardamone, performing traditional songs from the suffrage movement, said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.
Cardamone — a staff pianist at Carthage College and a frequent performer as a soprano with professional companies — will be singing “Glory, Glory Hallelujah” (“Battle Hymn of the Republic”), “Auld Lang Syne” and “Marching Through Georgia.”
“The activists would take existing songs and change the lyrics to relate to the suffrage movement,” Gall said.
Cardamone is also singing a tune Gall jokingly refers to as “a great women’s suffrage anthem” — “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.” “We wanted to give her something more contemporary to sing,” Gall said. “She does a beautiful performance of the song.”
The women’s suffrage celebration also includes remarks by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Mary K. Wagner, talking about the significance of the suffrage movement and the efforts of notable Kenosha County women who were involved.
Jada Robinson, Kenosha’s Miss Juneteenth, will deliver the “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech, given by Sojourner Truth in 1851 at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio.
The Pops’ program will also feature “The March of the Women Marines,” a 1943 march by Louis Saverino of the U.S. Marine Band.
Other pieces the Pops is performing include:
“The Gillette Look Sharp March,” which Gall said “has been used frequently in advertisements and is a very popular marching band song.” The commercial jingle was composed by Mahlon Merrick, musical director of “The Jack Benny Show.”
“The Olympic Spirit,” written by John Williams for NBC’s 1988 broadcast of the Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.
Highlights from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” featuring trumpet soloist Matt Maccari. “This is the Broadway musical, not the movie,” Gall said. “You’ll hear songs — some wonderful songs — that were cut from the movie.”
Jerome Kern’s “The Song is You,” with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein. It was written for the 1932 musical “Music in the Air” and has since been recorded several times by different artists. Tonight, Master of Ceremonies Greg Berg will perform it.
The “Beer Barrell Polka” by Lew Brown.
Three songs on the program were originally planned for the band’s rained-out July 14 concert: the German military march “Alte Kameraden,” the trombone piece “Bunch O’ Bones” and a medley of tunes by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the Disney animated film “Beauty and the Beast.”
The bones are back!
Also back from the rained-out program: The Bone Appetit trombone choir.
The group, made up of more than a dozen trombone players, will be performing pre-concert music, starting at 6:15 p.m.
John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir and is also the group’s arranger and conductor.
Bone Appetit will be playing a mixture of musical styles, including: “Achieved is a Glorious Work” by Franz Joseph Haydn, “American Patrol” by F.W. Meacham, “Octagon” by Rich Woolworth, “Amazing Grace” and “Says Who” by group member John Nepper.
Bone Appetit has performed at a number of church services, the Elkhorn Food Truck Fair and at the Burlington Library. The group will be performing again at the Burlington Library at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.