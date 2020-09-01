 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Trump supporters hope to see the president
Women for Trump

Gathering in downtown Kenosha, supporters of President Trump hope to see him today as he visits the city. Women for Trump are gathered on Sheridan Road by Civic Center Park.

Kenosha News reporters are around the city. Come back for more today. 

