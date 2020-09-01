WATCH NOW: Trump supporters hope to see the president

Gathering in downtown Kenosha, supporters of President Trump hope to see him today as he visits the city.
Women for Trump are gathered on Sheridan Road by Civic Center Park.
Kenosha News reporters are around the city. Come back for more today.
Painting downtown Addie Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Bill Siel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts angel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts.jpg
Painting downtown equal mural.jpg
Painting downtown heart mural.jpg
Painting downtown info.jpg
Painting downtown Joyce Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Katie Dylewski-Verberne.jpg
Painting downtown Lisa Bigalke.jpg
Painting downtown Pat Mangi.jpg
Painting downtown teens.jpg
Painting downtown volunteer center.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.