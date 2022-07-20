WATCH NOW: Tuba master performing with Kenosha Pops Band

“You’ve never heard the tuba played quite like this.”

That’s not the official description of the July 20 Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s program — but it could be.

The band’s guest tonight is tuba master Marty Erickson.

During a career spanning more than 50 years, Erickson has been the principal solo tubist with the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C., where he served for 26 years. He is in his 17th year as instructor of tuba, euphonium and chamber music at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University in Appleton.

Erickson is also the principal tuba player with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and performs with Rodney Marsalis and his "Philadelphia Big Brass."

He has performed all over the world, and after his Kenosha performance, he's heading to South Korea.

As he rehearsed with the group Monday night, Erickson said community bands like the Pops — celebrating its 100th season — “might just save music. It’s a fun group, but the players want to sound good, too. It’s a good band, and the community should be very proud of it.”

Erickson will perform several pieces with the Pops:

“A Touch of Tuba,” by Art Dedrick, "is just a fun little tune,” Erickson said.

“Tiptoe Through the Tubas” — inspired by the 1929 classic “Tiptoe Through the Tulips with Me” — came about when composer Jerry Brubaker was performing with a band “made up of retired service guys,” Erickson said. “He had to climb through a bunch of tubas to make his way to the front of the stage to take a bow, and someone told him to ‘tiptoe through the tubas.’ That’s how he got the idea for this piece.”

Erickson will be joined at the front of the stage by the Pops’ tuba players — Dave Boyd, Steve Carlson and Karl Mueller — for “Tiptoe.”

"Largo al factotum ("Make Way for the Factotum)" is an aria from "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini, sung at the first entrance of the title character, Figaro. Sam McClung arranged the piece for solo tuba and band (and, yes, this is the "Figaro, Figaro, Figaro" aria).

“When I play this,” Erickson said, “all I can think about is ‘kill the wabbit,’” referring to the famous Bug Bunny cartoon using this opera classic. Also, in the opening animated sequence by Chuck Jones in the 1993 comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire," Robin Williams plays a parrot singing the song.

Erickson will also perform “Concertino for Tuba and Band” by Frank Bencriscutto and will pop up for a special duet on a John Philip Sousa march, too.

Being a professional musician, Erickson said, "is really a privilege."

The people who perform in community bands, he added, "absolutely love what they’re doing, and they come together and make music. It’s a wonderful way to put aside all the cares of the world for a few hours. And the concert does that for the audience, too.”

The final frontier … and beyond

In addition to the tuba pieces, Wednesday's Pops program "is a fun concert with a wide mix of music," said Craig Gall, the group's musical director. "We go from rock ‘n’ roll to outer space. It’s quite a variety."

As Gall said, this program is difficult categorize, but we’ll try:

There will be tunes from the 1970s — including a medley of hits by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, featuring “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Candle in the Wind, and selections from the 1977 Broadway musical “Annie.”

And tunes from the 1980s — “Under the Sea,” by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from Disney’s 1988 animated film “The Little Mermaid,” and “Africa,” a 1982 song by David Paich and Jeff Porcaro as performed by the group Toto.

The Pops will also take audience members to outer space, with “Star Wars — The Marches” by John Williams, featuring the main “Star Wars” theme and “Darth Vader’s Theme,” and “Star Trek Through the Years.” Arranger John Moss collected different music from the “final frontier,” including the theme from the original “Star Trek” TV series, “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

Also on the “space side of the program" are Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter Hymn” from “The Planets” and Bart Howard’s “Fly Me to the Moon.”

“It’s a very esoteric arrangement of the tune” made famous by Frank Sinatra, Gall said.

But even the stars in space don't shine as brightly as tonight's guest artist, Gall said.

Gall has known Erickson for several years and has performed with him in a number of groups, from Dixieland bands to groups playing polkas, polkas, polkas.

“We’re really thrilled to have him play with us,” Gall said. “This is his second time performing with the Pops Band, and it’s really a treat for us — and for our audience.”