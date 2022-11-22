From left to right, Jaxon Bragg, 6, Gemma George-Keef, 6, Maxwell Collier, 6, Atlas Vences, 6, and Benjamin Kennedy, 6, point to their turkey disguises at Jeffery Elementary School Monday morning.
Jillian Craig
Teacher Judy Stella, left, points to a Crayola crayon turkey to Damien Montoya, right, as his classmate Lennon Treadway, far right, points to her turkey, which is posted to the right, at Jeffery Elementary in Kenosha on Monday.
Jillian Craig
“Gum Ball Turkey” made by Zack Steinborn, 7
Jillian Craig
Turkey disguised as a lion
Jillian Craig
“King Kong” the Fruit Loop Turkey, by Waylon Drivdahl, 6
“I chose orange for the space suit because it’s my favorite color,” Wetter said. “For the turkey I put different colors like orange, yellow and red, because that’s what a turkey is supposed to look like.”
Olivia Petitte designed a Santa turkey with her mom using buttons, hot glue, cotton balls and wrapping paper.
“I used a hot glue gun for everything except the buttons,” Petitte said.
Zack Steinborn made a gumball machine turkey, which he named “Gum Ball Machine” with the help of his mom and grandmother.
“We cut out little pieces of paper for the gumballs,” Steinborn said. “I colored the eyes to look like gum balls.”
Steinborn said his creation didn’t take a long time to make, and that he chose the gum ball machine idea for a few different reasons.
“My mom looked it up to find pictures,” he said. “And I like gum ball machines. Gum balls are yummy.”
Linley Smith said she found inspiration for her Pizza Hut turkey from the book read in class.
“I sketched it out, then put it on the paper,” Smith said. “I colored the background with crayon and cut out the shoes.
Smith’s turkey, “Pizza Hut” was also going to be accompanied by breadsticks, but she said she did not have enough time to make them, “because it was getting late and I had to go to bed.”
Waylon Drivdahl’s turkey, “King Kong,” was made of Fruit Loops and colored in with marker.
“It’s my favorite cereal,” Drivdahl said. “I used a glue stick to glue the cereal.”
Kamden Duma said his turkey, “Mr. Popcorn,” was made with the help of his mom and took “just a little time” to make.
“I colored him,” Duma said. Mr. Popcorn’s name comes from the glued-on popcorn kernels and the red and white popcorn.
Steven Parent brought in not one, but two turkeys. One he brought was decorated like a former president. The other one, “mousy,” had big ears, a long snout and a long tail like a mouse.
“I thought, ‘Surely no one would eat a mouse for Thanksgiving,” Parent said.
After a successful first year of the project, Alioto is ready to make it an annual lesson.
“I want to do it every year,” she said.
How the presidential turkey pardon got its start
Harry Truman often gets credit for being the first U.S. president to pardon a Thanksgiving turkey.
While Truman was the first to receive a ceremonial turkey from the chairman of the National Turkey Federation, the Truman Library has said there is no proof he pardoned the bird. The turkey presented to Truman in 1947 more than likely ended up on the White House dinner table.
Some versions of the history of the turkey pardon go back to 1863 during Abraham Lincoln's presidency. According to the White House Historical Association, Lincoln's son Tad was particularly fond of a turkey that was intended to be cooked for Christmas — not Thanksgiving — dinner.
White House reporter Noah Brooks wrote later in 1865 that “a live turkey had been brought home for the Christmas dinner, but [Lincoln’s son Tad] interceded in behalf of its life ... [Tad’s] plea was admitted and the turkey’s life spared.”
As far as Thanksgiving turkeys go, President John F. Kennedy was the first to pardon a bird sent over for dinner.
After being presented with a turkey complete with a sign that read "Good eating, Mr. President," Kennedy responded by saying, "We'll just let this one grow." It was the LA Times that deemed the act a "presidential pardon."
In 1987, Ronald Reagan was the first president to actually use the word "pardon" while being presented with the annual Thanksgiving turkey, according to NPR. George H.W. Bush later made the action a formal event.
Here's a look at three decades of presidential turkey pardons in photos:
Teacher Judy Stella, left, points to a Crayola crayon turkey to Damien Montoya, right, as his classmate Lennon Treadway, far right, points to her turkey, which is posted to the right, at Jeffery Elementary in Kenosha on Monday.