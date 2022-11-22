To help their turkeys escape a grim Thanksgiving dinner fate, Jeffery Elementary students helped disguise them ahead of the holiday.

On Monday, the students put their creations on display at the school.

After reading the book “Turkey Trouble” in class Nov. 14, the first-graders could take home images of turkeys to disguise to help them from being part of Thanksgiving dinner.

Emily Alioto, a Jeffery first grade teacher, said it was the first year for the project.

“The students were really excited,” she said. “It was a fun lesson to do right around Thanksgiving and it’s a good way to get parents involved.”

Liam Wetter designed an “Among Us” turkey with his mom, which featured an orange space suit, similar to the Among Us characters, and a flap that opened to show the turkey’s face.

“I chose orange for the space suit because it’s my favorite color,” Wetter said. “For the turkey I put different colors like orange, yellow and red, because that’s what a turkey is supposed to look like.”

Olivia Petitte designed a Santa turkey with her mom using buttons, hot glue, cotton balls and wrapping paper.

“I used a hot glue gun for everything except the buttons,” Petitte said.

Zack Steinborn made a gumball machine turkey, which he named “Gum Ball Machine” with the help of his mom and grandmother.

“We cut out little pieces of paper for the gumballs,” Steinborn said. “I colored the eyes to look like gum balls.”

Steinborn said his creation didn’t take a long time to make, and that he chose the gum ball machine idea for a few different reasons.

“My mom looked it up to find pictures,” he said. “And I like gum ball machines. Gum balls are yummy.”

Linley Smith said she found inspiration for her Pizza Hut turkey from the book read in class.

“I sketched it out, then put it on the paper,” Smith said. “I colored the background with crayon and cut out the shoes.

Smith’s turkey, “Pizza Hut” was also going to be accompanied by breadsticks, but she said she did not have enough time to make them, “because it was getting late and I had to go to bed.”

Waylon Drivdahl’s turkey, “King Kong,” was made of Fruit Loops and colored in with marker.

“It’s my favorite cereal,” Drivdahl said. “I used a glue stick to glue the cereal.”

Kamden Duma said his turkey, “Mr. Popcorn,” was made with the help of his mom and took “just a little time” to make.

“I colored him,” Duma said. Mr. Popcorn’s name comes from the glued-on popcorn kernels and the red and white popcorn.

Steven Parent brought in not one, but two turkeys. One he brought was decorated like a former president. The other one, “mousy,” had big ears, a long snout and a long tail like a mouse.

“I thought, ‘Surely no one would eat a mouse for Thanksgiving,” Parent said.

After a successful first year of the project, Alioto is ready to make it an annual lesson.

“I want to do it every year,” she said.