Watch now: TV crews only in Downtown Kenosha

In contrast to Tuesday when President Trump visited and supporters were gathering downtown, downtown Kenosha is quiet this morning.
Children are playing in Lincoln Park, and Civic Center Park is empty except for two Chicago TV stations.
We have reporters around Kenosha as Joe Biden is visiting today. Come back for updates.
Tears in the crowd
National Guard at the ready in the morning
John Crisman
Trump supporters pose and smile for a photo
Man passing out signs calling Trump a racist
A vocal Trump supporter
Trump supporters and dissenters argue
Trump supporter with Trump mask and Trump sign
Trump supporters at Civic Center Park
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in front of Trump supporters
"This is what democracy looks like" sign
Sign: TRUMP/PENCE #OUTNOW! RefuseFacism.org
U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies above
A Trump parody cap
Very happy about small government
Black Lives Matter purveyors
Signs support Black Lives Matter, oppose the president
Hopping across burned up cars
Secret Service guards the motorcade
Police guards the president's motorcade
Stop hate, yield judgement, go listen
Christians Against Trump hat
Trump supporter flies the flag
"I don't want your society" patch on back of protester who flew the anarchy flag
Smiling family at Civic Center Park
Tears in the crowd
Preacher John tries to spread God's word
Trump supporters
Pastor reads from the Bible at the mic
Wrapped in Black Lives Matter flag
Remembering Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse
Sharing love
Honoring Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse
BLM over stop sign
Biking around town
Lamar Whitfield, leader of #NOMORE Foundation, smiles
Shamell Green
Skateboarding in the street
BLM sellers
Remembering Joseph Rosenbaum in a wago
Dinosaur Museum
Trying a new trick
Bikes on Sheridan Road
Taekwondo stands united
Torched car dealer calls for help
Kejuan Goldsmith on the megaphone
Fingers aimed at police
Officers guide away Proud Boys supporters
Officers guide away Proud Boys supporters
Verbal at 57th and Sheridan
Verbal at 57th and Sheridan2.jpg
Officers stand along 60th Street after BLM demonstrators angered by Proud Boys
Kejuan Goldsmith on the megaphone
Sign up in Kenosha
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.