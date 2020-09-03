 Skip to main content
Watch now: TV crews only in Downtown Kenosha
Downtown Thursday

Downtown Thursday

Downtown Kenosha is quiet Thursday morning 

 Jill Tatge-Rozell

In contrast to Tuesday when President Trump visited and supporters were gathering downtown, downtown Kenosha is quiet this morning. 

Children are playing in Lincoln Park, and Civic Center Park is empty except for two Chicago TV stations.

We have reporters around Kenosha as Joe Biden is visiting today. Come back for updates.

