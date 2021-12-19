WATCH NOW: Twelfth annual Cookies with Santa features online celebrity Tristan Jass, crowds and holiday cheer

By noon Saturday, even the elves would’ve had a hard time getting into Lou Perrine’s Gas and Groceries, 5145 Sheridan Road, thanks to the appearance of Santa and his sidekick, local basketball player, coach and online celebrity Tristan Jass at the 12th annual Cookies with Santa.

There was lots of Christmas cheer to be had with owner Anthony Perrine acting as Santa’s elf and his mother, Laurie, helping the kids decorate cookies, employees doing face painting and others helping kids write letters to Santa.

And not a Grinchy face could be found, except for the guy dressed in the Grinch suit.

“It’s Christmas and it’s fun,” said 16-year-old Bri Aguilera, who was helping out for the first time.

“It just brings us all together with friends because it’s Christmas,” said 14-year-old Josefina Esquivel.

Kids of all ages had much to smile about as they met Jass or waited to see Santa.

Kaylani Furman, 3, of Kenosha was all smiles when she had a chance to decorate a cookie. Even 22-year-old Jass got in the act, decorating his own with icing and sprinkles. But that’s the fun of such an event, he said.

“This is amazing,” he said. “It’s doing an awesome thing getting the community together.”

The event, now in its 12th year, was drive-through only in 2020 due to the pandemic. But it still drew record crowds of about 300 people and again drew hundreds on Saturday.

“We started it because we knew a lot of kids might not have the opportunity to see Santa, and we expanded on it every year,” said owner Anthony Perrine.

He added that having Jass attend this year’s event was a Christmas bonus. Jass also will be appearing at the new Perrine’s station grand opening at 80th Street and 22nd Avenue on Jan 28.

“I think what he’s doing is awesome,” Perrine said. “He’s doing positive family things.”

Of course, for many of the younger kids, getting to sit in the sleigh next to Santa and whisper their Christmas wishes was the bigger thrill.

Kenosha Grandma Judy Kolmof said they enjoyed coming to the drive-through event last year, but this year’s was even better attending in person with her daughter, Kelly, and grandkids Bria, 6, and Brynn Widmar, 4.

“This is the first time sitting with Santa,” Kolmof said. “But they were a little taken with the Grinch.”

Most of the young ones didn’t seem to be too scared of the big furry green guy, but the real attraction for many of the kids was meeting Jass.

Amayzie Higgins, 11, who plays basketball at the Boys and Girls Club, was one of those who wore a big smile as he signed a basketball for her. Preston Thomas, 10, had a blast trying to keep a twirling basketball on his finger.

In all, not even the Grinch could complain that anything was missing this year, but Perrine did say he was already thinking about next year’s event.

“I wanted to have reindeer, but I didn’t know you had to book them in advance,” he said. “I’ll be calling for next year.”

