WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes ice rink, hockey tournament, taking shape

TWIN LAKES — A community ice rink is being created on Lake Mary at Lance Park with the goal of holding a WinterFest Ice Hockey Tournament on Feb. 13.
“Our goal is to hold a big event that day,” said Tim Hodgman, vice president of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. He said the event could include a fireworks display. “Everyone is looking for something fun to do.”
The Twin Lakes Fire Department is helping flood the top of the ice create a smooth surface and Todd Renn of Twin Lakes Marine is working to keep the surface clear of snow.
The Twin lakes Chamber plans to bring the idea of holding an event at the rink before the Village Board.
“We had to cancel so many events,” Hodgman said. He hopes to use the event to raise money for a new all-terrain vehicle for the Fire Department.
The rink has already attracted a lot of attention. Those working on the surface are asking the non-skating public to stay off the rink for the time being to help the ice form a smooth surface.
Bob and Liz O’Connell, who recently moved to Twin Lakes, were glad to see the rink taking shape Saturday as they took a hike on the lake.
“If we don’t skate, we will definitely come and watch (the hockey),” Bob said.
Liz said she has skates and is looking forward to having a smooth surface to skate on.
Twin Lakes Fire Chief Stan Clause said the department was happy to help with the project.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Clause said. “We used to have a WinterFest and it was a lot of fun for the community.”
Anyone interested in playing in the tournament, volunteering or sponsoring the event can email the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association at info@twinlakeschamber.com.
Fave 5: Reporter Jill Tatge-Rozell shares her favorite stories of 2020
This story, written early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, showed the way small business owners in Kenosha County were adapting in order to surviv…
This was the first story in a series of stories that culminated with the officer being able to keep his K9 when he left the department. A gras…
This story was the first in a series of stories that chronicle the struggles a local resident, her grit and her perseverance. The series detai…
The opening of Matthias Academy fills a need for adults with developmental, physical and emotional disabilities to grow and lean after they ag…
This story showed how COVID-19 affected the food chain and impacted local farmers. It localized a national issue. Ultimately, the Hunger Task …