WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes ice rink, hockey tournament, taking shape

TWIN LAKES — A community ice rink is being created on Lake Mary at Lance Park with the goal of holding a WinterFest Ice Hockey Tournament on Feb. 13.

“Our goal is to hold a big event that day,” said Tim Hodgman, vice president of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. He said the event could include a fireworks display. “Everyone is looking for something fun to do.”

The Twin Lakes Fire Department is helping flood the top of the ice create a smooth surface and Todd Renn of Twin Lakes Marine is working to keep the surface clear of snow.

The Twin lakes Chamber plans to bring the idea of holding an event at the rink before the Village Board.

“We had to cancel so many events,” Hodgman said. He hopes to use the event to raise money for a new all-terrain vehicle for the Fire Department.

The rink has already attracted a lot of attention. Those working on the surface are asking the non-skating public to stay off the rink for the time being to help the ice form a smooth surface.

Bob and Liz O’Connell, who recently moved to Twin Lakes, were glad to see the rink taking shape Saturday as they took a hike on the lake.