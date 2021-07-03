WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes parade returns for 2021 Libertyfest celebration Saturday

TWIN LAKES — Libertyfest returned to Twin Lakes for the Fourth of July holiday weekend Saturday after a one-year COVID-induced hiatus.

The annual festival always begins with a parade, with families dressed in patriotic gear lining the parade route and kids diving for candy thrown from floats, cars, tractors and firetrucks.

The parade route was crowded with kids Saturday morning.

“We needed to get the grandkids to a parade,” said Carol Gelden of Kenosha, who was with her extended family, including four young grandchildren, for the event. “We hear this is a good one.”

Marilyn Trongeau, executive director of the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said there were about 50 participants in the parade this year. “It’s always really popular.” she said.

Libertyfest also features a festival at Lance Park on Lake Mary, an Aquanuts water ski show and fireworks.

