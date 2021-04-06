WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes Police Department swears in newest officer: K-9 Jaxx

TWIN LAKES _ The Twin Lakes Police Department swore in its newest officer Monday – K9 Jaxx, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics, tracking and apprehension.
“We’re really happy to have a K9 unit aboard again,” Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said. “We are looking forward to introducing Jaxx to our community.”
The cost to purchase Jaxx was covered with money raised by the community in July to keep the department’s first K-9, a German Shepherd named Rex, with the program’s founding officer who took a position elsewhere.
Jaxx was born in the Netherlands, where he began his training prior to being transported to Cleveland, Tenn. Jaxx completed his training alongside officer Jeffrey Comp during a six-week training course with Bob Wierenga, owner of Double Dutch Acres, in Delevan.
“Bob donated his time to train Jaxx,” Grosz said. “We are really happy with the program.”
Bonding process
Comp said he was able to get Jaxx a month in advance of the training program to begin the bonding process, as well as to get him use to riding in the squad car and to home life with Comp.
“What impresses me about Jaxx is his ability to adapt to new situations he’s is placed in,” Comp said of his new partner. “He’s easily trainable. We would do something new in training and he would get it right almost in the first try.”
Comp said when Jaxx is not at work he enjoys playing fetch, getting belly scratches, and eating his favorite bacon-flavored duck treats.
“He’s a calm dog and he’s very personable,” Comp said. “I think that that’s going to be really good for the community.”
Grosz said Jaxx will be a valuable resource to the community and the department.
“We need him in cases when we need assistance tracking someone, and we use our K9 a lot for drug enforcement,” Grosz said.
Grosz said Jaxx will also help “enhance the relationship between the community and the police department.”
“Kids really like participating with our K9 program and we like to have him in our schools,” Grosz said.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, an outside “meet and greet” will be delayed a bit, but will be scheduled within the upcoming months.