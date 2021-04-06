WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes Police Department swears in newest officer: K-9 Jaxx

TWIN LAKES _ The Twin Lakes Police Department swore in its newest officer Monday – K9 Jaxx, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics, tracking and apprehension.

“We’re really happy to have a K9 unit aboard again,” Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said. “We are looking forward to introducing Jaxx to our community.”

The cost to purchase Jaxx was covered with money raised by the community in July to keep the department’s first K-9, a German Shepherd named Rex, with the program’s founding officer who took a position elsewhere.

Jaxx was born in the Netherlands, where he began his training prior to being transported to Cleveland, Tenn. Jaxx completed his training alongside officer Jeffrey Comp during a six-week training course with Bob Wierenga, owner of Double Dutch Acres, in Delevan.

“Bob donated his time to train Jaxx,” Grosz said. “We are really happy with the program.”

Bonding process

Comp said he was able to get Jaxx a month in advance of the training program to begin the bonding process, as well as to get him use to riding in the squad car and to home life with Comp.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}