WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes to take up K9 Rex future at Monday meeting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Based on the level of support shown by the community, Village of Twin Lakes president Howard Skinner said the village is working on details that would allow K9 officer Rex to remain with outgoing Officer Joe Patla, who started the program.

Skinner said “a transfer” agreement is being worked on for consideration at the Twin Lakes Committee of the Whole meeting Monday.

“The Village Board recognizes the efforts of the Twin Lakes community over the past 24 hours in support of K9 Rex being sold to Officer Joe Patla,” the village said in a news release. “The village president has asked that this topic be revisited and for the Village Board to hold a special meeting Monday, July 6. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.”

An online fundraising campaign raised more than $11,500 in 24 hours to cover the cost of purchasing a new K9 and training for the K9 with a new handler.

Patla also offered to pay $6,000 to purchase Rex from the village, an offer that was denied by the Village Board Tuesday.

The Kenosha News is following this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0