WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes Winterfest Pond Hockey Tournament

The Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted a Winterfest Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday.

There were several age divisions, and each game had two 13-minute halves and 2-minute break between halves. Each team had a two-game game guarantee. The distance to goals was adjusted for age groups.

In January, the Twin Lakes Fire Department flooded the top of the ice create a smooth surface and Todd Renn of Twin Lakes Marine helped keep the surface clear of snow.

Food and refreshments were also available on Saturday.

