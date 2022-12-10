 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
48TH ANNUAL PRODUCTION AT TREMPER

WATCH NOW: Two chances left to eat like kings at the Tremper High School's "Ye Olde Englishe Christmasse Feaste" show in Kenosha

There are still two chances left to eat like kings at Tremper High School’s 48th annual “Ye Olde Englishe Christmasse Feaste,” which is back to its former glory of a full feast alongside 16th-century entertainment.

Tonight’s feast is at 7 p.m. which feature jesters, choral music, instrumental music and more, along with a catered meal. Sunday will feature a 3 p.m. show. Information on tickets and donations can be found at feaste.org.

This year’s event is the first traditional feast since 2020, when it was held virtually.

“In 2021, we did a stage version because we just knew that people weren’t quite ready to do family-style dining together yet,” said Tremper choral music director Polly Amborn. “So this year, we’re back to pretty much what a ‘normal feast’ would look like.”

Amborn said auditions for the feast were held in the spring, and rehearsals started in September. There are roughly 150 students involved in the event, and all are from different high schools in the area, including Indian Trail, Tremper and Bradford.

For many of the students involved in the 2022 production, this is the first time they’ve been involved in the choral aspect of the show.

“For the lord’s ladies, it’s our first year singing,” said Cassie Lallo, a sophomore at Indian Trail.

Some of the students felt inspired to be part of the show after seeing the show in the past.

“I saw the show in 2019 and being part of something that you’ve already seen, and that you know is a timeless classic and a Kenosha tradition, is so exciting,” said Alaina Rossell, a junior at Indian Trail.

Others knew former performers, including friends and parents who were part of the show in the past.

“I clearly remember having friends that did theater and choir in the previous years, watching them do the piece and deciding pretty early on that this was something I wanted to do,” said Evan Arnold, a junior at Tremper High School.

The Christmas feast is significant tradition to continue for Amborn because, “It is such a cherished tradition for so many people — those who attend and those who have performed or contributed.”

“It’s a huge amount of work and preparation, but the results are something that really brings so many people so much joy,” she said.

“This event would never happen without the countless hours put in by our steering committee and volunteers who help with everything from costumes and lighting to construction and ticket sales. They all know how important the Feaste has been to generations of students who are part of this event, and that is why they want to give of their time and talents,” she said.

