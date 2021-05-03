WATCH NOW: Two families displaced, homes burn in Sunday fire in Trevor

TREVOR -- Two families, each with two children, are displaced, their homes a total loss after a fire broke out between the homes Sunday.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene in the 23900 block of 126th Place in Trevor at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Mike Slover said wind played a significant role in the quick spread of the fire, requiring water resources to be used to stop it from jumping to further residences in close proximity in the neighborhood.

The siding of a garage of a third home did melt, but the fire was contained to the two homes, Slover said.

The family in the house to the west was home at the time the fire broke out. The family in the house to the east was away visiting family. No one was injured. Some cats may have perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not considered suspicious.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

