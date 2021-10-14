WATCH NOW: Two families displaced in 39th Avenue house fire

Two families were displaced after a house fire on the north side Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of the working fire at 4542 39th Avenue.

According to Capt. Stephan Lombardi of the Kenosha Fire Department, the fire started in the upper unit of the two-family residence and the second floor was “well involved” by the time firefighters arrived with flames visible from the outside.

Lombardi said that a mother and her baby were living upstairs and an older couple resided downstairs. All the residents got out on their own, but Lombardi said that firefighters conducted an aggressive search of the residence when they arrived just to make sure nobody else was inside.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes, Lombardi said. In addition to extensive damage to the home, heat from the fire damaged siding on the neighboring residence to the south.

A cause of the fire was not immediately available Thursday afternoon and a fire investigator was called to the scene.

Lombardi said that the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

