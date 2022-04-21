WATCH NOW: U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil talks supply chain, inflation concerns during tour of fire station

SALEM LAKES — Supply chain issues have delayed delivery of new ambulances for the Salem Lakes Fire Department, while hundreds of emergency calls continue to wear out existing vehicles.

Now recent inflation is making matters worse.

Congressman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., was informed of the problem during a tour of the department’s Fire/Rescue Station No. 1 on Wednesday.

Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar said he ordered two ambulances about a year ago and was told the manufacturer is having difficulty getting the needed chassis. The department may have to wait until a 2023 model is available.

“We need to figure this out,” Lejcar said. “That would be the No. 1 problem I have on my docket today. We’re up 800 calls in the last two years. We’re running the wheels off these things, but we still need to get grandma to the hospital.”

Steil said he has heard similar concerns from representatives of other law enforcement and emergency personnel departments.

“You’re not the only one,” Steil said. “That has been a huge challenge, not only for fire departments, but for police departments as well.”

While the microchip shortage has received a lot of attention, Steil said the pandemic has also exposed how dependent the United States is on other countries in general.

“We’ve got to be producing stuff here in the United States,” Steil said. “If China wants to shut down Shanghai that shouldn’t have an impact on the U.S. We’re realizing it does.”

It is a matter of national security, Steil said.

“The more we onshore this in the United States, the better off we are,” he said. “The microchips are a big piece of it, but it runs the gamut, including things like the chassis.”

County, region ‘on the front lines’

Steil said Kenosha County and the southeast Wisconsin region are “on the front lines” and at-the-ready to help meet the demand for manufacturing.

“I think it’s a real opportunity,” Steil said, adding companies are choosing Kenosha County for its workforce and its infrastructure. “We have made progress to restructure the tax code, but there’s still more progress we can make.”

Steil said he is also concerned about how the inflation rate is impacting the cost of new emergency vehicles.

“I assume when you go out to buy an ambulance, the cost is up 15, 20, 30 percent,” he said.

Lejcar confirmed that, if the department “didn’t hit a particular date” on the purchase of its most recent piece of equipment it would have cost between 17 and 23 percent more.

Inflation’s impact

“My biggest fear is how this inflation is clobbering everybody,” Steil said. “You literally can’t talk to someone who hasn’t been impacted by higher grocery prices, higher gas prices, higher car prices, right down the list. There is no relief in the near future. We’ve got to dramatically change what’s going on in D.C.”

Steil said the rate of inflation also makes the department’s “Plan B” of refurbishing its existing equipment more costly.

Salem Lakes firefighter Artur Stypula, who works in the insurance business, said 2010 Freightliners purchased used five years ago for $20,000 are being insured for $60,000 because you can’t buy them for less than $70,000 now.

“And, of course, trucking affects everybody,” Stypula said.

Steil said the federal government has a lot of work to do “to unwind this and to get our way of life back.”

“The spending that’s going on in Washington, the debt we’ve got and rising costs and the energy policy on top of that. . .” Steil said, shaking his head. “It’s been two difficult years.”

Letter to EPA

The same day Steil toured the Salem Lakes firehouse, he sent a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan regarding “policies that are leading to energy scarcity and higher prices.”

These include the New Source Performance Standards for the Oil and Natural Gas Sector and the revocation of a 2020 policy regarding power plants, Steil said.

“Both threaten to raise the cost of oil and gas production and transmission and power generation,” the letter reads. “Just as importantly, they send a message to American producers that discourages investment here.”

More broadly, Steil said the Biden administration has pursued “a concerning international energy agenda” that increases the nation’s “reliance on hostile and unstable countries like Russia and contribute to higher prices.”

“Gasoline prices are up 48 percent since last March, electricity prices are up 11 percent, and natural gas is up 21.6 percent,” the letter reads. “American families are feeling the pain of high energy costs and they demand action from Washington. I look forward to your explanation of how the EPA plans to help address this challenge.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.