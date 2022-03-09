WATCH NOW: Ukrainian-born Kenosha residents appeal for aid to their country after invasion by Russia

“Dear Neighbor!

“My name is Viktor and I live in Kenosha. I am originally from Ukraine. We are a very peaceful people, we never asked Russia to come to our houses and destroy them, we never asked Russia to kill our civilian people and kids. Now my people fight for their lives in the war against Russia. Our soldiers and civilian people need your help!”

So begins a request from a family of Ukrainian-born Kenosha residents for aid to their homeland, which was invaded by neighboring Russia on Feb. 24.

The family is not affiliated with any government or social-service agencies. Rather, Viktor Horuk and his wife, Zoriana Zelinska, are just asking for others to help them help if they can.

Their ask: medical and military supplies to be shipped to Ukraine as soon as possible. The very specific list ranges from “splints, gowns and gloves” to “heat-seeking cameras, drones, helmets and bulletproof vests.”

A complete list of requested items is posted on the Facebook page for Horuk’s Kenosha business, Highline Auto.

“This is a request to anyone who can at least do something and (is) willing to do something,” Horuk said this week in a conversation from the family’s home on Kenosha’s southwest side.

“This is very big tragedy that happened to Ukraine, and all of us, we cannot just stand by. We need to at least do something.”

Family affair

Born in western Ukraine, Horuk, 34, and Zelinska, 27, moved to Kenosha from Chicago in 2018.

Horuk came to the United States in 2005 with his mother and sister from the small town of Berezhany. Zelinska came to the U.S. with her parents in 2014 from Ternopil, about 30 miles away from Berezhany. Horuk and Zelinska met and married in Chicago in 2017 and have two children, Victor, 4, and Daria, 2.

Both have been in touch with family members still in Ukraine nearly every day since the invasion began.

Because their families live in the western part of the country, they are a little safer than residents in eastern Ukraine, which is on the border with Russia, Horuk said.

“But they are still scared, because often during the day, they are hearing the alarms letting them know they have to take shelter and hide,” he said.

As the invasion progresses, the couple says their anxiety has mounted.

“It is hard for us to believe that something like that could happen in the 21st century,” Horuk said. “And every single day I am thinking, ‘This has to be the last day. It’s going to be over. It’s not supposed to be like that. It has to be stopped.’”

Compelled to help their families and the country at large, last week the couple compiled a list of items most needed at this time, drawing on other lists posted online.

“It’s very difficult for us, and we feel like we have to do something about it,” Horuk said.

Responding in real time

Earlier this week, the couple posted the list on the Facebook page for Horuk’s Kenosha business, Highline Auto, and on Zelinska’s personal Facebook page.

Immediately, some of their neighbors brought goods to their home, including first-aid kits and medical supplies. Zelinska and Horuk have themselves purchased several bulletproof vests and first-aid kits.

As they collect goods, the couple will drive them to Meest-Karpaty, an international shipping company based in Chicago.

“There is no deadline, but we are trying to do our best to get things there in a timely manner,” Horuk said.

Raw emotion

As he surveyed some of the items collected so far, Horuk shared his feelings about the invasion.

“It is pure evil that came to Ukraine,” he said. “There’s no explanation, and until now I cannot find correct names to describe the people who invaded Ukraine, because the word does not exist.”

Support for Ukraine is support for neighboring countries as well, Horuk said.

“If we don’t stop (the Russians), now they may spread around the world,” he said. “As you can see, what their current president (Vladimir Putin) is talking about, it doesn’t make any logical sense. And if for some reason they achieve their plan, it will not stop in Ukraine. They will go further.”

Assistance needs to come from outside the country as well, says Horuk.

“Our army is strong, but not strong enough,” he said. “Every day our president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) is asking for help.

“So to anyone who can see us, and do something about it, we have to stop them. Not tomorrow, but now.”

For Horuk and Zelinska, useful, tangible goods are the best way they can help their native country from 5,000 miles away.

“This is just a little step that anyone can do,” Horuk said.

Goods listed on the Highline Auto Facebook page can be dropped off at Highline Auto, 8867 Sheridan Rd. For more information, contact Viktor Horuk at 262-842-5353.

