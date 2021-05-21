WATCH NOW: Unified board OKs streamlined COVID-19 quarantine policy; loosens classroom distancing for summer

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to streamline its COVID-19 quarantining while allowing for smaller classroom distancing requirements for summer programs.
The district's mask mandate, however, will remain intact through the end of the regular school year, meaning students, staff and others present in district schools and properties would be required to continue to wear face coverings, consistent with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
By a vote of 7-0, the board approved modifying the quarantine procedures for staff and students, which will go into effect with summer programs from June 14 to July 29.
Distancing relaxed
According to the new procedures, when notice of a positive COVID case is received, the district will inform those affected, which includes anyone in a classroom with and/or a close contact to a COVID-positive individual at or during a KUSD activity. Close contact is defined as being within three feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or more.
Administration recommended the less restrictive distancing in accordance with CDC and as fewer students would be learning in -person during the summer programs. Currently, classrooms maintain six-foot spacing between desks, which is part of the 2020 plan still in effect until the end of the school year on June 8.
Under the new policies for summer, affected individuals would have to monitor their symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. Those affected who stay symptom free would be allowed to remain in school. However, individuals who develop symptoms would be required to quarantine for 10 days after the onset of symptoms and will be encouraged to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
The new protocols, which only require quarantining those who experience symptoms after exposure, also differ from the district’s current protocol, which involves quarantining students and staff from entire classrooms or buildings.
The board approved the summer program protocols ahead of listening sessions that will be held next week for the upcoming school year’s “Better Together” 2021-22 plan, which will address masking and quarantining COVID-19 issues and beyond.
Mask protest
During Thursday night’s special session, about a dozen people, including parents and their children who attended the meeting in person, beseeched the board to overturn the current requirement for mask wearing, despite the school year ending in a little more than two weeks.
Wearing no masks, they quietly held up signs that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “Un Mask Our Kids” along with others expressing that the health of their children is their responsibility. Youths carried signs saying they wanted to be able to see their friends’ faces. Board President Yolanda Santos Adams later asked them to either wear masks or stand outside the meeting room to which they complied.
At the podium, however, they were anything but silent.
Parent Sue Kuryanowicz, who attended in person, read a statement on behalf a teacher, who she did not name, who said she did not believe masks could prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Her experience in the classroom, she added, is that her students' masks are “dirty, wet, chewed on and don’t fit.”
“We cannot hear each other’s voices or see each others’ faces or smiles,” she read. “This is the biggest tragedy of all. They are missing social cues and connections.” The teacher, in her statement, said she wants masks and quarantines optional for all regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC earlier this month loosened restrictions for mask wearing among the general population saying those who are fully vaccinated need not wear masks in settings indoors or outdoors in most cases.
Teacher Anna Picard, who appeared via virtual video stream, called for the board to leave the district’s mask police as is for the remainder of the school year.
“I urge discussion about next fall, but please realize with just 11 days left this is not the time to be changing course,” she said. “Why would we take away a policy that is keeping everyone safe?”
Picard reminded the board of the CDC’s recommendation to continue mask wearing and social distancing in schools and the City of Kenosha ordinance that also requires masks be worn by anyone over the age of 5 while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city.
“The district does not enforce city mandates, however, the city itself does,” she said. “It is a possibility that citations may be issued to individuals not wearing masks within the city, including within our schools.”
She said masks were the “most effective way” to stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Lora Lehman said students in Unified are “not super spreaders” and should not be burdened with such a label.
“They are not responsible for the elderly or compromised or sick or ill or dying that they were made to believe,” she said.
Student Dylan Taylor who stood on the seat of a chair while speaking into the mic told the board that it’s hard for students to breathe while wearing masks all day and that if desks are already “spread apart” they should be able to take their masks off.
“If people want to wear masks, they can, but the people who don’t want to wear masks shouldn’t have to,” he said.
Survey responses
Results of survey sent this week by Unified to staff, parents and students, showed 38.6 percent, or 4,866 of the 12,608 responses favored the wearing of masks for the remainder of the year and summer school while indoors, followed by 33.8 percent (4,264) who wanted masks to be optional and 24.5 (3,085) who believe no masks should be required. Expressing no preference were 3.1 percent (393).
For the 2021-22 school year, 40.1 percent (4,849) said they preferred that masks be optional, 29.4 (3,553) wanted the face coverings required, while 27.7 (3,349) called for no masks, while 2.7 percent (328) expressed no preference. Additional survey results are posted online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVSZGXZjxQM
Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit, who attended the meeting virtually, said just 27 percent of 16-17 year-olds, while 6.7 percent of 12-15 year-olds have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Since the vaccine has only available for a limited time to youths of those ages, not enough have been inoculated to confer herd immunity, she said. About 25 percent of COVID-19 infections are from youths under the age of 18, she said.
She said while adults 65 and older have been considered vulnerable for contracting the virus for most of the year, a greater number has now been vaccinated. About 86 percent of residents of that age group have had at least one dose, according to the county’s COVID-19 vaccine data as of Thursday.
“Right now it’s our children that are our most vulnerable population. The virus is finding new hosts to live in and that is landing on the unvaccinated population,” she said. “Our county is only a third fully vaccinated. So, we’re not there yet.”