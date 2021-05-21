WATCH NOW: Unified board OKs streamlined COVID-19 quarantine policy; loosens classroom distancing for summer

At the podium, however, they were anything but silent.

Parent Sue Kuryanowicz, who attended in person, read a statement on behalf a teacher, who she did not name, who said she did not believe masks could prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Her experience in the classroom, she added, is that her students' masks are “dirty, wet, chewed on and don’t fit.”

“We cannot hear each other’s voices or see each others’ faces or smiles,” she read. “This is the biggest tragedy of all. They are missing social cues and connections.” The teacher, in her statement, said she wants masks and quarantines optional for all regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC earlier this month relaxed restrictions for mask wearing among the general population saying those who are fully vaccinated need not wear masks in settings indoors or outdoors in most cases.

Teacher Anna Picard, who appeared via virtual video stream, called for the board to leave the district’s mask policy as is for the remainder of the school year.

“I urge discussion about next fall, but please realize with just 11 days left this is not the time to be changing course,” she said. “Why would we take away a policy that is keeping everyone safe?”