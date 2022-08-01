WATCH NOW: University of Wisconsin-Parkside pulls back the curtain on new Keith Harris Gallery

SOMERS — After a year of brainstorming, planning, organizing, and building, the Keith Harris Scenic Design Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is ready to welcome visitors.

“A silver lining that we found here at Parkside during the COVID-19 pandemic was that we had the perfect opportunity to do inventory and cleaning that had been previously overlooked,” said Lesley H. Walker, UW-Parkside’s Dean of Arts and Humanities.

Part of that cleanup extended to the art department’s sound booth, which included the models, or maquettes, that Keith Harris had built while preparing for theater productions during his 32 years working in the theater department at Parkside.

“Keith Harris was such a large part of the growth and thriving of the theater department at Parkside,” said Walker. “I was tasked with figuring out what to do with his models during cleanup. I don’t know why, or where the idea came from, but I just said,’Let’s do a gallery.’”

Prior to the gallery installation, the space it now occupies had been underutilized. “I always want to see all our assets put to good use,” Walker said, “but I also thought about what a great way this gallery could be to honor our theatrical history.”

Evolved over decades

“Making models was never really in my job description ... Maybe at the very end it was added in, but it began as a passion,” said Harris, whose official job at Parkside at hiring was to take care of the theater department spaces and help coordinate event spaces.

“My approach when I first began working at Parkside was that I didn’t say ‘no’ to almost anything,” he said. “Maybe it was naïve at the time, but I thought ‘yes’ was always the answer. I tried to make everything flow together as well as I could and keep a fair calendar for the theater, art, and music departments.”

Harris received his Master of Fine Arts in scenic scenography from the University of Kansas in 1984, which equipped him with the skills necessary to “do it all” in the theater world, he said, including lghting, sets, costumes, projections, sound, and more.

“When I got to Parkside, it came up that they needed a set designer,” he said. “So, it happened naturally that I fell into that role.” The set models came into play when there was troubleshooting to be done. “You can lie in a sketch but you can’t lie in a model. All those models you see in the gallery, 9/10ths of the work was done at home. It’s a long process, a labor of love. I was trying to understand what I was creating.”

An education space

Department Chair Misti Bradford worked on many shows with Harris over the years. “Scenic designers of his caliber don’t exist anymore,” she said. “His training and the way he produced is so inspiring because, while it’s considered an old school way of producing, the quality of it is so high.”

The majority of scenic design is done digitally now, making Harris’ models all the more important to preserve, she said.

“We will be using the Keith Harris Gallery as an education space as much as an art gallery,” Bradford said. “This is not work that our current students will see anywhere else. This is the kind of work that is museum worthy ... All of these models should be in special plexiglass boxes, preserved forever. It’s a history lesson; it’s a way for our students to learn the core principles of production.”

“The key is the people I worked with, both the faculty and the students,” Harris said, indicating that’s what kept him at UW-Parkside for 32 years. “I worked nights; I worked weekends; I worked constantly. It was nonstop. It was crazy and wonderful.”

“I’m blessed to be married to who I am because she made it all work,” Keith added. “She held the home together so I could chase my passion, and I’m so thankful to her for that.”

While he recognizes the value of his models, he’s never considered them art.

“I really appreciate the comments about the models being art, but I’ve never looked at them as such. I just hope the students learn from them. They are there, and they are so alive. I’m hoping that’s their value.,” Harris said.

For more information on visits to the Keith Harris Gallery, go to www.uwp.edu/therita.