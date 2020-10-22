 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: UPDATE - Furnace mechanical issue believed to be cause of smoke at Kenosha News office
WATCH NOW: UPDATE - Furnace mechanical issue believed to be cause of smoke at Kenosha News office

Kenosha firefighters responded Thursday to a report of smoke inside the Kenosha News building, 6535 Green Bay Road.

The Kenosha Fire Department was called shortly before 4:30 p.m. after employees reported a burning smell, possibly mechanical within in the building. A light haze of smoke was also visible. They immediately evacuated. Firefighters at the scene found no fire. No one was injured.

Firefighters ventilated the inside of the building, which had been filled with a light haze and an acrid odor. They opened windows on the lower level and set up a large fan outside at the entrance of the building to help further clear the air, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said investigators narrowed the origin of the smoke to one of the furnaces in the basement. A mechanical problem with either the motor or the belt drive on the furnace blower apparently led to it burning out, he said.

Employees were allowed back in the building before 6 p.m.

