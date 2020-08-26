Watch Now: Update: 2 killed, 1 injured; resident: 'It was chaos'

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik stated in a press release that the latest shooting occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Nosalik said two people died and a third had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Photos shared on social media showed one man shot in the head, another with a large wound on his arm. The men who were shot were white.

Early Wednesday morning, the car lot where the shooting occurred was quiet, with signs of the violence that occurred there overnight. What appeared to be a blood stain in the parking lot was circled and numbered in yellow chalk. There was the wreck of one burned out car, others with shattered windows. Spent sponge rounds fired by police for crowd control were lying in the street.

Sheriff David Beth said early Wednesday that no one was in custody for the shooting when he went home at 2 a.m. He said he had not yet been briefed in the morning. The shooting was in Kenosha Police jurisdiction. Kenosha Police could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Beth said “hell no” when he people were suggesting Tuesday that armed private citizens should be on the street after fires and looting occurred in the city Tuesday. “You see the result of that,” he said.