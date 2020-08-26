Watch Now: Update: Antioch police announce 17-year-old arrested in shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police in Antioch, Illinois, announced they have arrested a 17-year-old man in connection for Wednesday morning's shooting in Kenosha.

He is expected to be extradited to Kenosha on homicide charges.

Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting at a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street overnight Wednesday by a man armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

The shooting captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The man, who was white, was seen on social media with a group of armed men described online as “militia” who were at a small used car lot on the northwest corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street.

Video shows people running in the street and people falling to the ground as shots ring out. In another video, the man is seen running, holding his rifle and talking on his phone - he can be heard saying “I just killed somebody” as he ran.

In one video, the man with he rifle is seen running down the street, pursued by others trying to stop him, yelling that he shot someone. The man falls to the ground, still holding the rifle. As people run toward him, he fires his weapon, appearing to shoot two people. Someone begins shouting "medic!"