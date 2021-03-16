WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Armed standoff with police ends on 61st Street without incident

A reported armed standoff involving a man and police ended without further disturbance Tuesday night about two hours after it began.

In an alert on social media at about 5:10 p.m., Kenosha city police asked residents to stay clear of the area in and around the 1100 block of 61st Street, where officers were engaged in a standoff. Residents of a duplex located midway between 11th and 13th Avenues said authorities had them leave the home after the man ran inside to the upper level. The residents said they live in the lower level of the house and expressed their displeasure at situation that left them outside.

A city bus with a sign indicating it was temporarily out of service was called to the area to shelter temporarily displaced residents and onlookers.

Another resident of the neighborhood attempted to walk, child in tow, to her home near where the standoff was taking place but was later turned around as armed officers trained their weapon on the home across the street.

Another woman, a resident of the home in question, said she had been standing outside for almost an hour before police issued their notice warning the public to stay a way from the scene.