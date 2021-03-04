 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Bicyclist suffers lower body injuries following collision
A bicyclist suffered lower body injuries in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 60th Street Wednesday.

Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to the incident at around 3:30 p.m. treating the man who was then transported to a local hospital for his injuries, according to Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

According to police, the bicyclist was traveling west on 60th Street. The car was also headed west on 60th Street when it began to turn north onto 22nd Avenue and the two collided.

The car's driver was cited for failure to yield to a bicyclist causing great bodily harm and operating without insurance. Kenosha police blocked off the northbound lane for about half an hour.

