WATCH NOW: Update: Fire strikes apartment above The Garage restaurant on 60th Street in Kenosha

A sizeable fire in the upper level of the building which houses The Garage Restaurant caused major damage and filled the central Kenosha neighborhood with black smoke on Monday.

When Kenosha Fire Department firefighters arrived they found a fire burning in the apartment above the restaurant in the building located at 3001 60th St.

“There was a big fire,” said Anneslia Miranda, who works at a business near The Garage. “It was really pitch black, all of it. We were scared.”

Miranda and her co-workers exited their building and began walking west on 60th Street out of fear that the fire would spread to their building.

“It was just all black, pitch black smoke,” Miranda added. “We were panicking.”

The Kenosha Police Department dispatched officers to help cordon off the area. Authorities blocked 60th Street from 30th Avenue to 32nd Avenue to allow for the firefighting effort for about an hour. The fire was extinguished around 12:10 p.m., less than 20 minutes after it was reported. The area smelled of smoke and the building housing The Garage had visible smoke and water damage on all sides.

Damage estimates and other fire scene details were not immediately available. No cause for the fire has yet been determined.

Battalion Chief Kenneth Schroeder said the fire began in the upper unit and spread to other portions of the building. He said the first floor that houses The Garage sustained heavy water damage and the restaurant was closed for business after the fire was extinguished.

Schroeder said no one was injured and the apartment unit is now unlivable.

The Garage, part of the Grease and Honey restaurant network, is known for its assortment of burgers and beers. The owners were not immediately available for comment.

