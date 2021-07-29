WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Kenosha Police investigating shooting as homicide after man collapses inside neighborhood grocery store

Multiple gunshot blasts led Kenosha police to the corner of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street early Thursday evening where a man died inside a grocery store after he had reportedly been shot elsewhere.
Officers responded at 4:56 p.m. to the San Luis Grocery Store at 1824 52nd St. where the man, who had been riding a moped, left the vehicle and entered the store where he immediately collapsed, according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department.
Police were at the scene of a nearby standoff involving gunfire just minutes earlier in a neighborhood immediately to the south when officers heard the gunshots coming from the north; half of the squads were then dispatched to the grocery store, Patton said. Suspects had fled the area before police arrived.
“(Officers) were at that corner at 19th Avenue and 52nd Street … and that’s where the victim was located,” Patton said. “We know he wasn’t shot in the store.”
Patton confirmed that police were investigating the shooting death as a homicide. According to earlier police radio traffic reports the victim had been shot in the chest.
Patton said police do not believe the shooting death was related to the standoff.
Patton said no suspect information was immediately available as detectives continued to investigate into the evening. He said the medical examiner’s office was notified shortly before 8 p.m. and was due to respond about an hour later. Police were not releasing the man’s name, but family members identified him Hector Rodriguez of Kenosha.
Multiple squad cars and layers of yellow police tape surrounded the scene at 19th Avenue in the neighborhoods immediately to the north and south of 52nd Street. Authorities also blocked off an area between 22nd and 18th avenues while they conducted their investigation, giving notification on social media for motorists to use alternate routes.
At the edge of 19th avenue, just west of the grocery store, the man’s moped remained upright in the street. Detectives arrived in pairs entering the store while patrol officers secured the area.
“There were a lot of moving parts out there,” said Patton.
To the west of the grocery store, neighbors mingled in the parking lot behind Moe Moe’s Liquor & Supermarket. The man’s family also huddled close together there waiting to hear details of what happened to him.
The man’s sister, Sandra Rodriguez said that before the incident her brother had been at their mother’s home and had just left. She said her brother rode his moped everywhere.
“He was always on his moped, especially, around (midtown Kenosha) when it’s nice,” she said.
She watched as police gathered evidence and continued to enter and exit the store, while she anxiously awaiting word.
“They haven’t really told us anything,” she said. “They won’t say anything.”