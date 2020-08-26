WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Kenosha police say two people are now dead following shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha police are now confirming that two people are dead following a shooting amid unrest in the city that began Tuesday night and spilled into early Wednesday.

At about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday police, along with other agencies assisting, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims, according to a release by Lt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department.

The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to Nosalik. He said the shooting investigation is "active and ongoing."

Names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined.

Hours earlier, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed one fatality.

Beth said he was uncertain whether the male who was killed was an adult. He said both the shooter and the male who was killed are white.

Dozens of shots were heard near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road late Tuesday night, where Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered, and where a couple earlier scuffles that didn't lead to gunfire occurred between demonstrators and armed individuals.