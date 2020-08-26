WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Kenosha police say two people are now dead following shooting

Kenosha police are now confirming that two people are dead following a shooting amid unrest in the city that began Tuesday night and spilled into early Wednesday.
At about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday police, along with other agencies assisting, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims, according to a release by Lt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department.
The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to Nosalik. He said the shooting investigation is "active and ongoing."
Names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined.
Hours earlier, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed one fatality.
Beth said he was uncertain whether the male who was killed was an adult. He said both the shooter and the male who was killed are white.
Dozens of shots were heard near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road late Tuesday night, where Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered, and where a couple earlier scuffles that didn't lead to gunfire occurred between demonstrators and armed individuals.
Same incident #Kenosha #KenoshaShooting pic.twitter.com/FpeTXSYu7f— Manipulated Media™ (@thc_media) August 26, 2020
Beth did not have further details about the incident but said Kenosha Police and the FBI are investigating the fatal shooting.
“The FBI was there helping us tonight, so they’re working together,” he said.
Beth said an outside agency’s law enforcement tactical team picked up one person who was shot and the other walked into Froedtert Kenosha Hospital nearby at 6308 8th Ave.
Kenosha police are calling on anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Nosalik said investigators were aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident and that anyone who has uncirculated video or photos to contact them.
