WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Major fire ravages Model Market on 54th Street; at least five displaced Wednesday night

Firefighters continued to battle a blaze late Wednesday night that has ravaged a long-standing community grocery store just west of Columbus Park.

At least five people have been displaced from apartment units above the Model Market grocery store, 2327 54th St. as a result of the major fire that had the Kenosha Fire Department battling the smoke and blaze along with subzero temperatures and gusting winds.

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m.

According to Ryan McNeely, acting battalion chief, there were no reports of injuries. Cause, origin and damage estimates to the business and apartments were also not immediately known. McNeely said firefighters were still on scene as of 10:30 p.m. and expect to be there through the early morning hours.

The owners of Model Market issued a statement thanking concerned residents and customers, but asked for privacy on social media.

"We appreciate everyone’s kind words and support from the community. Please respect our privacy as our family deals with this and we will update everyone when we can. Thank you," according to a post on their Facebook page.

Model Market has served the community for more than a century. The grocery stoer has become a neighborhood institution since being established in 1919 by Nello and Amelia Del Frate along with brother-in-law Peter Guidotti, according to Kenosha Kernals, a since discontinued paid advertisement section of the Kenosha News.

Justin Kern, spokesman for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said at least five people from two apartment units are believed to have been displaced by the fire and are on a list for assistance, thus far.

At the time the fire began, the temperature was in the lower teens with wind chills below zero and wind speeds and gusts of 25 to 35 mph, respectively. Kenosha Fire Department called in fire crews from Kenosha and Racine counties and Lake County, Ill., to staff city firehouses. The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was also called in later in the evening to assist. According to Kenosha police, due to the fire, there are some local power outages in progress. A city bus was also called to the scene to provide a mobile warming center.

As the winds picked up, towering smoke billowed from the storefront. The smoke could be detected from at least a mile out from the scene.

Antonio Jaramillo, who lives in one of four apartments above the grocery store and has been an employee there for the last decade, said he was upstairs in his apartment watching TV and didn't know there was a fire, at first.

"Then, somebody came and knocked. They were knocking really hard," he said of a co-worker who had been downstairs. "And then, I came out and there was smoke...and so I grabbed my dog and we got out."

Jaramillo, who has lived in the apartment for about a year, said other occupants inside the apartments also were able to leave the building.

"I'm OK. But now I'm displaced," he said while relatives showed up to see how he was holding up.

This story continues to develop. Updates will be posted as information becomes available at www.kenoshanews.com

