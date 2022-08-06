WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Multiple fire departments respond to mid-Saturday fire at J&M's Bar and Grill in Somers

SOMERS — Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire at the site of J&M’s Bar and Grill, 8013 12th St. in Somers at midday Saturday.

One of the owner’s, Megan Strandell, said they noticed smoke filling the bar, but was initially uncertain as to the reason. Another witness said they saw flames above the kitchen hood, in the ceiling. Then the electricity reportedly “popped”, and everyone evacuated.

The fire department was called sometime before noon.

The Somers Fire Department was assisted by units called in including an engine from the Southshore Fire Department, a Pleasant Prairie fire truck, tenders from Paris and Kansasville departments, as well as equipment and personnel from Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Union Grove, Salem and the Racine Fire Belles.

Assisting departments were dismissed shortly after 1 p.m.

The extent of the fire, smoke and water damage is unknown at this time, although seemed to be largely limited to the interior.