WATCH NOW/UPDATE: No suspects arrested and no injuries following reported disturbance, gunshot fired at apartment on city's North side

Kenosha police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded at an apartment building on the city's North side Monday night following a report of a disturbance involving a possible armed individual and a gunshot, according to authorities.
Agencies initially responded to the call at 7:29 p.m., according to police. Shortly before 10 p.m., Kenosha police issued a statement saying officers responded to the 4000 block of 28th Avenue for "a disturbance and a report of a person having a gun."
"When officers arrived a shot was heard, from behind the apartment building. Police secured the apartment building and evacuated residents while looking for active threats/injured people," according to the statement issued by Lt. Joseph Nosalik on the department's Facebook page. "KPD SWAT officers responded and conducted secondary searches finding no injured people."
Police said no suspects have been taken into custody and the investigation continues. No additional information was released. However, officers were still in the neighborhood late Monday night.
Earlier at the scene, armed officers surrounded the apartment at the corner of 28th Avenue and 41st Street. As the incident progressed past sunset, authorities used external lights to illuminate the area. The scene was closed down and police tape could be seen marking off the area.
On the north side, 28th Avenue, which runs to the west of the municipal golf course, was blocked by Kenosha police at Washington Road.
Assisting were units with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department along with several with the Kenosha Police Department.
Police said anyone with information on the incident can call the department at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 15, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tina M. Higginbottom
Tina (aka X Kenesha) M. Higginbottom, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 4800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lee D. Holton
Lee D. Holton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Emonjae James Kinney
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Shantrice P. Craig
Shantrice P. Craig, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Keshari D. Gordon
Keshari D. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben Leal
Ruben Leal, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dennis A. Myles
Dennis (aka Jermie Shine) A. Myles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan D. Parker
Jordan D. Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping.
Paul Allen Puchter
Paul (aka Joshua Pickard) Allen Puchter, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Sarah B. Reidenbach
Sarah B. Reidenbach, 900 block of Hastings Court, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jamie D. Siler Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie D. Siler Jr., 700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, armed robbery (violent crime in a school zone), attempt robbery (violent crime in a school zone), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.