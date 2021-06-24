WATCH NOW — UPDATE: Panel votes to investigate release of closed session materials

"A lot of the people are here," Wamboldt said. "Will anyone own up to it? Do they have the courage to stand up and say that they leaked it? I mean, it was one of us in the room?"

None of the supervisors who sit on the Finance and Administration Committee said it was them.

Supervisor Monica Yuhas said there were only two other people in the room during the meeting at which information is believed be have been leaked.

County attorney to review

Among other details, the information leaked revealed the likely and eventual outcome of the hearing — to affirm the demotion of Sgt. Bill Beth from his former position as a captain within the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III said he will look into which body can conduct such an investigation and report back to the committee.

At the request of County Board Chairman John O’Day, Cardamone said he is also reviewing the County Board rules regarding executive sessions.

Cardamone said there is a provision within the Kenosha County Ethics Code "regarding the disclosure of otherwise confidential information."