WATCH NOW — UPDATE: Panel votes to investigate release of closed session materials

An investigation into the alleged leak of information from a closed session hearing on the discipline appeal of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bill Beth has been requested by County Board supervisors who sit on the ruling committee.
Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz made a motion Tuesday to undertake an investigation that garnered unanimous approval from the other six members of the county's Finance and Administration Committee.
“I think we need to have this investigated,” Gentz said. “They call it closed session for a reason. I’m livid that this information leaked.”
Gentz said some of the information released and published was verbatim. He suggested anyone present during the discipline hearing from which information was leaked turn in any notes they took to see if they match up with what was published.
“If I can’t go as a County Board member into executive session, closed session, and know that what’s said and what’s done there is protected, that is a bunch of crap,” Gentz said.
Supervisor Ed Kubicki agreed an investigation needs to be done and "punishment should be rendered swiftly."
"I would like this to be started sooner, than later, not just talked about," Kubicki said. "Whomever did it should be punished."
Supervisor Jeff Wamboldt suggested the culprit was in the room at Tuesday's session.
"A lot of the people are here," Wamboldt said. "Will anyone own up to it? Do they have the courage to stand up and say that they leaked it? I mean, it was one of us in the room?"
None of the supervisors who sit on the Finance and Administration Committee said it was them.
Supervisor Monica Yuhas said there were only two other people in the room during the meeting at which information is believed be have been leaked.
County attorney to review
Among other details, the information leaked revealed the likely and eventual outcome of the hearing — to affirm the demotion of Sgt. Bill Beth from his former position as a captain within the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III said he will look into which body can conduct such an investigation and report back to the committee.
At the request of County Board Chairman John O’Day, Cardamone said he is also reviewing the County Board rules regarding executive sessions.
Cardamone said there is a provision within the Kenosha County Ethics Code "regarding the disclosure of otherwise confidential information."
"So, there is a possibility that if the individual could be identified that it could, in theory, constitute a violation of the Ethics Code," Cardamone said.