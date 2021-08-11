WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Storms leave trees down, many without power in its wake

Severe thunderstorms rolling across parts of Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power statewide.
A map of electric service outages across the City of Kenosha and areas to the west gave a rough idea of both the width of damage from Tuesday evening’s storms. It also suggested its randomness.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported 5,695 of its Kenosha customers were still without power. A map on the company’s website showed a number of areas where multiple outages were still being addressed.
Across its entire service area, We Energies said 104,543 customers remained without power as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. In Kenosha County, 9,042 of the utility’s 65,276 customers remained in the dark.
West of Green Bay Road, the number of outages appearing on the map dropped significantly. In Pleasant Prairie, We Energies reported that 1,000 customers were still without power at 4:30 p.m. In Somers, 37 customers were still waiting for power to be restored.
A spokesman for the utility said they had crews working throughout the region and were calling in help from other utilities, but warned that the process could be complicated as another line of storms was expected to hit the region later Wednesday.
“We expect this could be a multi-day outage event,” Brendan Conway of We Energies said. He reported the utility had already restored power to about 90,000 customers in the region by 9 a.m. Wednesday. “We’re encouraging anyone who has power out who hasn’t reported it yet to let us know. We understand that people without power are frustrated.”
Madison-based Alliant Energy, which serves a portion of far southwest Kenosha County, and Green Bay-based Wisconsin Public Service also had thousands of customers without power.
The lasting outages came as temperatures in the region rose to the 90s Wednesday. A second storm hit the Kenosha area Wednesday morning, bringing down more power lines and trees. The National Weather Service’s regional office in Sullivan in Jefferson County reported that one more day of severe storm potential lies ahead for Thursday, as well as sticky conditions. But NWS meteorologists predict calmer and milder weather weekend.
City Hall closed
Among the buildings without power on Wednesday was Kenosha City Hall. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said the outages in the city were not concentrated in any one area.
“There’s significant damage throughout the city,” Nosalik said. “When third shift came in (early Wednesday morning) there were over 100 calls for service that were pending, many of them for trees and power lines down.”
Near the 4600 block of 22nd Avenue, he said, a tree fell on a home and was entangled with power lines. The tree was on fire and endangering the home. In another case, Nosalik said, a pedestrian crossing 39th Avenue near 75th Street had paused in the median and was pushed by the force of the wind into the street where he was struck by a car. Nosalik said the man was taken to a local hospital with a head injury, adding that those injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
In the early stages of the storm, firefighters responded to a number of structure fire calls that were later unfounded, according to Capt. Daniel Tilton of the Kenosha Fire Department.
“They were wires arcing or wires down on a garage or in a backyard,” he said. “But none of them were structure fires.”
Tilton said he did not know the exact number of calls the department responded to, but that because of the large volume, the Fire Department also contacted other fire agencies in nearby communities for assistance, but those, too, were occupied with similar storm-related calls.
“We just prioritized and ticked off calls that were in the queue based on priority that was assigned to it and just kept working our way through calls,” he said.
Christopher Hannes, deputy chief of the Kenosha Fire Department, said later that firefighters in the region were responding to so many calls for downed power lines that neighboring departments could not respond to calls for mutual aid. “At one time we had 36 calls waiting, we ran out of apparatus fairly quickly,” he said.
‘Calls everywhere’
“There were wires down throughout the city. The highest concentration was from 45th to 52nd Streets between 22nd and 19th Avenues. There were calls everywhere, but that area seemed to be particularly hard-hit,” Hannes said.
Audrey Finnigan, 4206 18th Ave., saw branches falling all around her home. Many struck her roof, and an old TV antennae tower and porch fencing were damaged. “It was just so disgusting,” Finnigan said. “It was so fast,”
Hannes said there were no reports of injuries from storm damage, but said one duplex was so badly damaged by a falling tree that the building was left uninhabitable, with the department calling the Red Cross to provide housing for the residents.
Nosalik said three cars in the city were struck by falling trees, but no injuries reported in those incidents.
Fire calls, road hazards
Sgt. David Wright from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said there were 11 fire calls during the storm and 38 calls for road hazards. “The roadways were dangerous and we are thankful that none of the incidents involved life threatening injuries,” Wright said.
Bill Hopkins, a village trustee in Salem Lakes, said a large tree was toppled by the storm, smashing his deck and pulling the gutter from his house. A video of the tree’s fall was captured by a doorbell security camera on his house, the video showing the tree nearly struck his mother as she was outside moving plants.
“The tree itself was about 30 inches in diameter. I actually had to use a chainsaw to cut it just to get to the deck,” Hopkins said. He said 10 to 12 neighbors and friends arrived with chainsaws to help him clear the tree from the house.
“We’re still without power,” Hopkins said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve got generators running throughout the neighborhood.”
Reports from the region
The storms erupted quickly across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday evening, feeding off humid unstable air across the region.
A tornado was reported by law enforcement near Black Creek, which is about 25 miles west of Green Bay. There were no immediate reports of damage. A tornado warning was in effect until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for northeastern Outagamie and eastern Shawano counties.
Severe thunderstorms were also reported in Dane, Rock, Columbia, Sauk, Green and Iowa counties in southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. Trees and power lines were reported down in communities throughout Dane County.
Tuesday was the fifth straight day that severe storms moved across large portions of Wisconsin.
More than 90,000 Chicago-area homes and businesses remained without power Wednesday following severe overnight thunderstorms that came one day after at least seven tornadoes touched down in parts of northern Illinois.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, about 96,000 Commonwealth Edison customers remained without power, with most of those in Lake, Cook, McHenry and Kane counties after a Tuesday storm raked the area with wind gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the utility.
Residents in Evanston and Plainfield reported extensive tree damage, while about 6,000 customers lost power in Evanston, where there reports of malfunctioning street lights, traffic signals and street flooding, National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Kenosha News reporters Deneen Smith, Terry Flores, Dan Truttschel, Joe States and Rex Davenport contributed to this report.