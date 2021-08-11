WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Storms leave trees down, many without power in its wake

Severe thunderstorms rolling across parts of Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power statewide.

A map of electric service outages across the City of Kenosha and areas to the west gave a rough idea of both the width of damage from Tuesday evening’s storms. It also suggested its randomness.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported 5,695 of its Kenosha customers were still without power. A map on the company’s website showed a number of areas where multiple outages were still being addressed.

Across its entire service area, We Energies said 104,543 customers remained without power as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. In Kenosha County, 9,042 of the utility’s 65,276 customers remained in the dark.

West of Green Bay Road, the number of outages appearing on the map dropped significantly. In Pleasant Prairie, We Energies reported that 1,000 customers were still without power at 4:30 p.m. In Somers, 37 customers were still waiting for power to be restored.

A spokesman for the utility said they had crews working throughout the region and were calling in help from other utilities, but warned that the process could be complicated as another line of storms was expected to hit the region later Wednesday.