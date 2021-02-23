WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Uptown fire displaces residents in multi-unit home; no injuries reported

Kenosha firefighters responded to a blaze that displaced three families at an older two-story Uptown home with multiple apartments Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 2023 61st St. with flames that could be seen coming from a porch window, as confirmed by police who arrived at the scene first, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson of the Kenosha Fire Department.
No one was injured in the blaze and at least three people who were inside the home at the time exited safely, Johnson said. Three families lived in the apartments and a total of 11 people would be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, he said. The fire remains under investigation and the cause was undetermined.
Johnson said the home also sheltered "numerous birds", including parakeets and songbirds, some that perished in the blaze.
"There were at least a couple that didn't make it," he said.
The home has three apartments, one in the upper level and two in the lower level. The fire originated in an enclosed front porch at the residence and traveled up into to the attic area, according to Johnson.
Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the home where heavy smoke billowed forth as they fought the fire. Within 20 minutes the fire was out, but firefighters remained about an hour and a half.
"The fire was contained to the second floor. We did have to vent the attic. We did have a lot of smoke," he said.
Johnson said the department had a few challenges at the scene because of a narrower street due to parked vehicles and snow still on the ground. Raising the ladder to the roof of the home also proved to be a test of both maneuverability and skill.
"The driver had to shoot it through a tree, too, and underneath the wires to get it up there," he said.