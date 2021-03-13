WATCH NOW/UPDATED: Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers

Advocate Aurora Health is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to its patients who are 65 and older, prioritizing those with risk factors. Patients will be contacted directly via email, phone or text when it’s their turn to make an appointment. Please do not call your doctor’s office or hospital regarding COVID-19 vaccination as they are unable to schedule appointments or provide details about vaccine availability. Walk-ins are not accepted and there are no wait lists. Aurora will continue to update its website at https://aah.org/vaccine to provide the latest information.