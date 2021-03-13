WATCH NOW/UPDATED: Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers

Following is a list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to their respective appointment registration systems. Please be aware that supplies of the vaccine remain limited, and that appointment slots are filling quickly. People are urged to first contact their health care provider or pharmacy before using these links as a backup.
Additional appointment times and providers will be added as more vaccine becomes available, so please continue to check the links.
Kenosha County Public Health: Starting the week of March 8th, Kenosha County Public Health is offering a COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the old Shopko Building located at 5300 52nd Street, Kenosha, 53144. Sign-up for an appointment time online at: https://www.kenoshacounty.org/vaccine. For assistance, call 262-605-6799.
Zenith HealthCare S.C./Zoomy Care Walk-In Clinic located at 6121 Green Bay Rd in Kenosha. Sign-up for an appointment time online at: signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA8AD2DA3F5CF8-covid1
Modern Apothecary located at 4924 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 is administering vaccine. Register online at: https://macovid.10to8.com
Good Value Pharmacy is administering vaccines. Register online at: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da8af2fa5fdc25-covid
Meijer has multiple ways that interested individuals can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Text COVID to the number 75049. You will receive a link to register. Online at: https://clinic.meijer.com/
Individuals without internet or smart phones can call their local Meijer Pharmacy and speak with the pharmacy staff, who can assist with registration.
Kenosha Pick 'n Save locations are administering vaccine. Register online at: picknsave.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
Froedtert South is scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Register by calling 262-671-7468 (SHOT) or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/fscovid19vaccine
Advocate Aurora Health is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to its patients who are 65 and older, prioritizing those with risk factors. Patients will be contacted directly via email, phone or text when it’s their turn to make an appointment. Please do not call your doctor’s office or hospital regarding COVID-19 vaccination as they are unable to schedule appointments or provide details about vaccine availability. Walk-ins are not accepted and there are no wait lists. Aurora will continue to update its website at https://aah.org/vaccine to provide the latest information.
Kenosha Urgicare is taking appointments for vaccine at 6430 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 104. Call ahead to make an appointment for the vaccine at 262-925-0535.
Local Walgreens locations are now scheduling appointments for the COVID vaccine. More information is available online at: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walgreens will also be launching a call center for individuals to schedule appointments for those that may not have access to a computer.
COVID Vaccine Priority Groups
The following categories were eligible for vaccination as of March 1:
Educators and Child Care
- All staff in regulated child care, public and private school programs, out-of-school time programs, virtual learning support, and community learning center programs.
- All staff in Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCAs.
- All staff in preschool and Head Start through K-12 education settings.
- Faculty and staff in higher education settings who have direct student contact.
Individuals Enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care Programs
- Members of Family Care and Family Care Partnership and participants in IRIS. Family care members and IRIS participants often have underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
- Participants in Wisconsin’s Children’s Long-Term Support Waiver and Katie Beckett programs are likewise eligible if they meet age requirements for the vaccine.
Public-Facing Essential Workers
- 911 operators.
- Utility and Communications Infrastructure: Workers who cannot socially distance and are responsible for the fundamental processes and facilities that ensure electric, natural gas, steam, water, wastewater, internet, and telecommunications services are built, maintained, generated, distributed, and delivered to customers.
- Public Transit: Drivers who have frequent close contact with members of the public, limited to:
- Public and commercial intercity bus transportation services.
- Municipal public transit services.
- Those employed by specialized transit services for seniors, disabled persons, and low-income persons.
- Food Supply Chain:
- Agriculture production workers, such as farm owners and other farm employees.
- Critical workers who provide on-site support to multiple agricultural operations, such as livestock breeding and insemination providers, farm labor contractors, crop support providers, and livestock veterinarians.
- Food production workers, such as dairy plant employees, fruit and vegetable processing plant employees, and animal slaughtering and processing employees.
- Retail food workers, such as employees at grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations that also sell groceries.
- Hunger relief personnel, including people involved in charitable food distribution, community food and housing providers, social services employees who are involved in food distribution, and emergency relief workers.
Non-Frontline Essential Health Care Personnel
Personnel who are not involved in direct patient care but are essential for health system infrastructure. These staff are often affiliated with hospitals. Non-hospital employee and non-frontline employees employed by health systems are also included.
Categories of non-frontline essential health care personnel include:
- Public health
- Emergency management
- Cyber security
- Health care critical supply chain functions, including the production, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccine.
- Support roles, such as cleaning, HVAC, and refrigeration, critical to health system function.
Congregate Living Facility Staff and Residents
Staff and residents of congregate living facilities. Some settings in this group may be non-voluntary or provide services to marginalized populations – meaning residents do not have the resources or choice to mitigate exposure. According to SDMAC’s guidance, congregate living facility staff and residents include those living or working in:
- Employer-based housing: Housing provided by an employer for three or more unrelated individuals who share bedrooms.
- Housing serving the elderly or people with disabilities: Adult family home, independent living apartment, community-based residential facility, residential care complex, state center for the disabled, mental health institute, and county-based center for the disabled.
- Shelters: Shelter provided to those who are homeless and/or in need of protection (e.g. domestic violence shelters).
- Transitional housing: A project that is designed to provide housing and appropriate supportive services to homeless persons to facilitate movement to independent living when such facilities include shared bedrooms.
- Incarcerated individuals: Individuals in jails, prisons, and mental health institutes.
Next eligible groups:
Beginning March 29, individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 will be eligible. The decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and supported by Wisconsin’s medical experts.
Eligibility includes individuals with the following conditions:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)