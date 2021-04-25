WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Three arrested at Kenosha protest sit-in released on bond; event calls for firing of officer who shot Jacob Blake

According to a statement from the sheriff's department, the sit-in blocked the public entrance to the building for about five hours, with several members of the public who came to the building during that time having to be escorted inside through a secure employee entrance or who "became dissuaded due to the entrance being blocked."

"The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department attempted to compromise with the group of protesters asking them to stop blocking the entrance and allow the public that wanted to conduct business access to the Public Safety Building," according to a statement from the sheriff's department. The entrance is used by people who want to make a report to the Kenosha Police or sheriff's department, along with access to the records department and for those trying to post bond for people in jail.

"These targeted arrests of the three protesters that were blocking the door to the Public Safety Building should not ignore that the majority of people today had been out for hours during an incredibly peaceful protest," the department stated.

Greater transparency

Cabal insisted on greater transparency from police and city officials.