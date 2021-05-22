WATCH NOW: Uptown cleanup brings community businesses, churches and residents together

An army of volunteers fanned out into the Uptown, Lincoln and Brass neighborhoods on a beautiful sunny morning to spruce things up as part of an Operation Neighborhood CommUnity cleanup initiative.
An estimated 50 participants signed up to be issued large black garbage bags, gloves and a white T-shirts with the program’s logo. Throughout the morning, more signed up to take to the streets., adults and youngsters working in teams.
It was an all-inclusive effort that included volunteers from churches and schools within the cleanup area, collecting fast food wrappers, broken glass and other debris.
They covered areas bordered by 57th and 67th streets and 14th to 30th avenues. It included Brass Elementary, Kenosha Technology Enhancement Curriculum school and other schools in the area.
The event was sponsored by Uptown Kenosha Inc., in collaboration with local businesses including My Sister’s House, Building Our Future, The Green Team Junk Removal, and Jockey International.
They all met in front of the corporate offices of Jockey, which provided the bags, food and gloves and funded a breakfast and lunch and snacks.
Chef David Catering prepared the breakfast. A taco lunch was prepared by Los Margaritas Restaurant, and Sherry’s Custom Tees imprinted the T-shirts, where were awarded the first 100 participants. Green Team Junk Removal Company collected the filled bags.
Jockey Vice President Jake McGhee said it was a company commitment. “We’ve been in the community a long time and we were interested in continuing to help out. It’s a small way we can give back,” he said.
Nick Jensen, Krystle Cantu and Stefanie Romanowski, Jockey employees, were among those working methodically as a team along 22nd Avenue, one of the first groups that started at 9 a.m.
Husband and wife team Jim and Judy Holter worked along 23rd Avenue to Roosevelt Road, picking up a lot of broken glass along their two-hour stint. They thought it was a worthwhile effort and plan to do it again. “I’m going to suggest it to our church (St. Paul’s Lutheran) to do as a project,” Judy said.
Uptown Kenosha president Krista Maurer said the cleanup was one of several planned for the summer.The cleanup initiative was created through a Building My Future Community Conversation by business owners, residents and stakeholders in the Uptown, Lincoln and Brass areas.
Maurer said the community is coming together to make changes and bringing a more positive atmosphere in the city following a year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the late summer civil unrest.
She said it’s part of an overall plan to make the area look more attractive for potential developers who may want to build within the area.
“We come here for monthly cleanup here to promote the area for developers to come in and to get local businesses recognized,” Maurer said.