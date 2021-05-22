WATCH NOW: Uptown cleanup brings community businesses, churches and residents together

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jockey Vice President Jake McGhee said it was a company commitment. “We’ve been in the community a long time and we were interested in continuing to help out. It’s a small way we can give back,” he said.

Nick Jensen, Krystle Cantu and Stefanie Romanowski, Jockey employees, were among those working methodically as a team along 22nd Avenue, one of the first groups that started at 9 a.m.

Husband and wife team Jim and Judy Holter worked along 23rd Avenue to Roosevelt Road, picking up a lot of broken glass along their two-hour stint. They thought it was a worthwhile effort and plan to do it again. “I’m going to suggest it to our church (St. Paul’s Lutheran) to do as a project,” Judy said.

Uptown Kenosha president Krista Maurer said the cleanup was one of several planned for the summer.The cleanup initiative was created through a Building My Future Community Conversation by business owners, residents and stakeholders in the Uptown, Lincoln and Brass areas.

Maurer said the community is coming together to make changes and bringing a more positive atmosphere in the city following a year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the late summer civil unrest.