WATCH NOW: Uptown Earth Day cleanup uncovers the joy of helping community, planet

Nina Tolefree and Nevaeh Wright of Kenosha want to help beautify their childcare center’s Uptown neighborhood while the planet benefits, too.
On Thursday, Dream Catcher's Child Care Center was among the sponsoring groups, which also included the Kenosha Community Health Center, My Sister’s House, Building Our Future and The Green Team Junk Removal, to pitch in to do their part to clean-up Uptown during the two-hour event.
Celebrating the earth
It was also their way of celebrating Earth Day, said the two girls who donned work gloves while scooping up dozens of items and loading them into a black trash bag held open by Kim Jrabaa, co-owner of the childcare center.
“We like to pick up because it helps the earth,” said Nina, 8, of Kenosha.
“I think it’s fun,” said Nevaeh, 8, of Kenosha. “It’s helping the world, the earth, making it a better place. And, I just like picking up trash.”
The girls said they’re already in the habit throwing away trash around there own homes.
“It’s so easy to do,” added Nevaeh.
Happy to be outside
Jrabaa said she was pleased to see the nearly two dozen kids participating in the neighborhood event.
“This is so natural for them and they’re so happy to be outside,” said Jrabaa, as she watched them chase blowing litter and each other amid temperatures in the mid-50s, a brisk breeze and partly sunny skies.
With a trash bag nearly as tall has himself, Mario Buttera, 9 and friend Zaiymonte Shannon, 11, both of Kenosha zigzagged from grassy areas to fence posts picking up litter.
Their eyes lit up as they described their haul.
“I’ve found a lot of exotic things,” Buttera said listing off how he loaded the bag with items that included a discarded lighter, a broken cell phone and other metal items.
Begins with youth
Sherena Dalton, administrator at Dream Catcher’s Child Care Center, noted that helping to build a better community begins with instilling values early on.
“It’s time to clean our city. It begins with individual action for collective communities to encourage and support our young children to be a part of their community and their environment,” she said. “If we teach them to become a helper of hearts, springs of wisdom will flow through our hearts.”
Krista Maurer, Uptown Kenosha Inc. president said 60 people registered to participate in the event, not including the kids from the childcare center. About 45 percent were returning volunteers from the organization’s inaugural cleanup event on April 3.
More than 700 pounds
At the end of the day Thursday, Maurer said volunteers collected about 50 construction bags, weighing 740 pounds, which were hauled away by The Green Team Junk Removal.
Participants received pizza from Slush Lounge and care bags, one per family, from the health center, she said.
The cleanups are planned monthly with the next event to take place on May 22.