WATCH NOW: Uptown Earth Day cleanup uncovers the joy of helping community, planet

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is so natural for them and they’re so happy to be outside,” said Jrabaa, as she watched them chase blowing litter and each other amid temperatures in the mid-50s, a brisk breeze and partly sunny skies.

With a trash bag nearly as tall has himself, Mario Buttera, 9 and friend Zaiymonte Shannon, 11, both of Kenosha zigzagged from grassy areas to fence posts picking up litter.

Their eyes lit up as they described their haul.

“I’ve found a lot of exotic things,” Buttera said listing off how he loaded the bag with items that included a discarded lighter, a broken cell phone and other metal items.

Begins with youth

Sherena Dalton, administrator at Dream Catcher’s Child Care Center, noted that helping to build a better community begins with instilling values early on.

“It’s time to clean our city. It begins with individual action for collective communities to encourage and support our young children to be a part of their community and their environment,” she said. “If we teach them to become a helper of hearts, springs of wisdom will flow through our hearts.”