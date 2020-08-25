WATCH NOW: Uptown in ruins: 'Why would they do this?"

"We ask the community to keep him in your prayers as he recuperates," Robert Nelson II, also of the Danish Brotherhood said.

Nelson said the loss of the brotherhood's historical documents is tragic.

"The irreparable damage done to our building pales in comparison to the loss of the heritage and history contained within," Robbie said, adding the lodge look to rebuild. "We hope the community can come together as a whole and heal itself despite the chaos that has been unfolding around us."

Di Michalski, whose husband Jan is the alderman of the Uptown district, took to the street early Tuesday with a shovel and a garbage can to help scoop broken glass off the sidewalks.

“I’ve got a couple people here willing to help,” she said. “I’ve picked up a few volunteers along the way.”

Jan Michalski said he is disheartened by the destruction.

“There are no words to describe how heartsick I am,” Michalski said. “People of all colors have worked so hard to improve the Uptown area. This is just a body blow.”

'It's not our community doing it'