WATCH NOW: Uptown Restaurant, destroyed in rioting last summer, reopens in new location

Eleven months after it was destroyed by fire during rioting in Uptown following the Jacob Blake shooting last August, Uptown Restaurant reopened in a new location this week.
The family-operated restaurant opened its doors at 7 a.m. Wednesday in a building, 4003 75th St., that once housed Hungry Head Sandwich Shop.
“This is the happy part, this is what we like to talk about,” said Yolanda Hernandez, who owns the restaurant along with her husband, Nelson Tejada, and her business partner, Abel Alejo. “It took us a long time."
The restaurant is known by loyal customers for its breakfasts and its mix of traditional American diner food, along with Mexican dishes like chilaquiles.
Alejo said customers have been so anxious for the restaurant to reopen that they've been stopping to check on its progress while Alejo and Hernandez have been working inside.
“There have been people knocking on the doors saying, 'Are you open?'" Alejo said.
Hope to move back
Although they're excited to be reopening, Alejo, Hernandez and her family hope they'll eventually move back to 22nd Avenue in Uptown with both their restaurant and the La Estrella Supermarket they operated in a block of shops that burned down last August.
“We want to have the store and the restaurant next to each other again on 22nd Avenue,” Alejo said.
For now, the only thing that remains of the old location is a framed, fire- and water-stained poster of street scenes from the 22nd Avenue district that's hanging in the new restaurant. Above the poster, a sign from a supporter reads “Hope.”
Store history
Hernandez first opened a small candy store on 22nd Avenue more than a decade ago, then expanded the candy store to include a small convenience store. When she learned the former operators of the Uptown Restaurant at 3124 22nd Ave. were retiring and selling the restaurant, she and her husband, who had a background as a chef, bought the business.
They then joined in partnership with Alejo to open La Estrella Supermarket in 2015. The two businesses worked in conjunction with each other, with the grocery store supplying the fresh produce and other supplies for the restaurant. The arrangement allowed the grocery store to offer more fresh produce at a lower price for the grocery customers, and at the same time gave the restaurant ready access to ingredients for all their made-from-scratch food. Hernandez often worked in the store when she wasn’t in the restaurant.
On the night after the Blake shooting last August, rioting spread in the city, and businesses and vehicles were set on fire.
“My daughter was looking at Facebook live, and suddenly she came out of her bedroom and said, ‘Mom, look at this, you have to look,'" Hernandez said.
They watched as an accounting office in the same building that housed the restaurant and grocery store on 22nd Avenue started to burn.
“I stood up and said, ‘Let’s go, let’s see if we can stop the fire,'" Hernandez said.
She called Alejo, and they met in the parking lot behind the building. Hernandez brought along a fire extinguisher from home. She arrived first and saw the fire had spread throughout the building. She then called 911, and the Kenosha Fire Department, although overwhelmed with calls, was there within about five minutes.
“There were too many fires by then,” Alejo said. “When I got there, the firefighters were already there. But there was nothing we could do. It was an out-of-control fire. They tried to stop it, but they just couldn't do it, it was too much.”
They stayed in the parking lot and watched the building burn, remaining until late the next morning, when they boarded up the windows on what was left of the building.
Supporters donate
In the weeks after the fire, Hernandez and Alejo began to work toward recovery. Supporters donated more than $10,000 to an online fundraiser, and they sought help through local business-support organizations.
Hernandez said they settled on the former Hungry Head building as a new location for their restaurant, which they had originally hoped to reopen in February.
“Unfortunately, there are some contractors that will take advantage of you,” Hernandez said.
She said they hired a contractor to put in a ventilation system for the kitchen and made their first payment toward the work. But after a series of delays, they learned the contractor was not licensed in Wisconsin. They eventually hired a different contractor and are still fighting to get back the money they paid to the first.
“We were so sad, because we didn’t know what to think,” Hernandez said. “The hardest part was that we had been telling customers that we would be open in two weeks, and it took months.”
Now, however, they hope that the hard parts are behind them.
“We want to say thank you to the community,” Hernandez said, adding the support and donations they have received have helped carry them through, as has help from family and local business organizations.
Their goal is to have the reopening of the restaurant as the first step in the rebirth of their businesses.
“We hope they are able to rebuild 22nd Avenue, because I think there are a lot of people who are waiting for the store to open again there,” Hernandez said.
The Uptown Restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.