WATCH NOW: Uptown Restaurant, destroyed in rioting last summer, reopens in new location

Hernandez said they settled on the former Hungry Head building as a new location for their restaurant, which they had originally hoped to reopen in February.

“Unfortunately, there are some contractors that will take advantage of you,” Hernandez said.

She said they hired a contractor to put in a ventilation system for the kitchen and made their first payment toward the work. But after a series of delays, they learned the contractor was not licensed in Wisconsin. They eventually hired a different contractor and are still fighting to get back the money they paid to the first.

“We were so sad, because we didn’t know what to think,” Hernandez said. “The hardest part was that we had been telling customers that we would be open in two weeks, and it took months.”

Now, however, they hope that the hard parts are behind them.

“We want to say thank you to the community,” Hernandez said, adding the support and donations they have received have helped carry them through, as has help from family and local business organizations.

Their goal is to have the reopening of the restaurant as the first step in the rebirth of their businesses.